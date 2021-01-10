Hansen joins Marshall Health as director of addiction sciences
Marshall Family Medicine and the department of family and community health at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine welcome Dr. Zachary H. Hansen, who has been named medical director of Marshall Health’s division of addiction sciences and an assistant professor with the School of Medicine.
He also continues his role as medical director of medication assisted treatment (MAT) at the Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care and Treatment (PROACT).
“Dr. Hansen is a wonderful addition to our team,” said Stephen M. Petrany, M.D., chairman of the school’s department of family and community health. “He has served patients from our Tri-State community for more than 14 years and was instrumental in the collaborative formation of PROACT, which brought medical, behavioral and social resources together to provide comprehensive substance use disorder care.”
Hansen is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and specializes in both primary care and addiction medicine. He obtained his medical degree from and completed his residency at Marshall University.
“I am excited to return to my alma mater and contribute to academic medicine,” Hansen said. “I hope to contribute to the expansion of addiction medicine services, research and training for the next generation of physicians.”
Hansen sees patients at Marshall Family Medicine, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington, 304-691-1100; and PROACT, 800 20th St., Huntington, 304-696-8700.
Evans recognized by Goldy Auto as top salesman of December
Ryan Evans was named Goldy Auto’s Salesperson of the Month for December 2020, the second month in a row to achieve the award.
He is a 2009 graduate of Fairland High School and attended Marshall University. He has been a part of the team at Goldy for two months.
Evans lives in Proctorville, Ohio, along with his wife, Kayla, and their children Kinsley, Nehemiah, Adelyn and Saylor.
Woodward joins OhioSE as economic research analyst
Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) announced James Woodward as its new research analyst, effective Monday, Jan. 4.
Woodward’s hire follows the departure of Chelsie Wollett.
Woodward is an experienced economic research analyst with a demonstrated history of researching and writing about a range of policy areas.
Prior to joining the OhioSE team, Woodward earned his Master of Public Policy and a Ph.D. in public policy from the University of Kentucky. During his time there, Woodward worked for the commonwealth’s Hazard Mitigation Grant program, helping to verify the quality of regional emergency preparedness plans.
Woodward also performed policy-related research for the Commonwealth Council on Developmental Disabilities, contributing to a paper on possible, new treatment options for those with disabilities.
Most recently, Woodward served as an economic research analyst with the Economic Research Center at The Buckeye Institute, where he collected economic data, performed research, and wrote about economic policy issues.
Woodward has also spent time researching public economics, health economics, and occupational licensing. His dissertation, American Obesity: Rooted in Uncertainty, Institutions, and Public Policy, looked at the role bad public policy in recent decades, as opposed to consumers and market forces, may have played in the rapid increase in obesity rates.
A native of Athens, Ohio, Woodward will work closely with leaders and staff and support economic development efforts through research and data analysis.
Center for Rural Health Development cites Prezioso
The Center for Rural Health Development announced West Virginia state Sen. Roman Prezioso as the recipient of the 2020 Rural Health Leadership Award for his involvement and dedication to enhancing rural health in the Mountain State.
The Rural Health Leadership Award recipient is selected by the Center’s board of directors and awarded to an individual whose leadership has greatly contributed to strengthening access and quality of care in the state and the improving the health of West Virginians.
Prezioso has served in the West Virginia Legislature since 1989 and will be retiring prior to the 2021 legislative session.
Prezioso is the current Senate minority leader, has been a long-term supporter of the Center’s work — both as chairman of the Senate Health and Human Resource Committee and as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. He was a key legislator in supporting the last $1 million appropriation for the Center’s Loan Fund over 20 years ago. He has received a number of national, state and local awards in the last 30 years and chaired the Health and Human Services & Public Safety Committee for the Southern Legislative Conference.
Prezioso received his AB degree from Fairmont State College; MS degree from West Virginia University and gained graduate hours from Marshall University.
Founded in 1994, the Center for Rural Health Development continuously strives to create a healthy future for West Virginia by improving the health and wellbeing of its residents and strengthening the state’s health care delivery system, especially in rural and underserved communities. The Center currently operates the West Virginia Immunization Network, West Virginia Rural Health Infrastructure Loan Fund, Institute for Health Care Governance, and Wild, Wonderful, and Healthy WV.
For more information, visit www.wvruralhealth.org.
Retired Realtor Sharon Crook honored for achievements
Last summer, Realtor and Closing Coordinator Sharon Crook of Hurricane-based First Family Realty brought to a close a 41-year, full-time real estate industry career, which included 24 years as a Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors member and 26 years as a member of the National Association of Realtors.
“Her servant’s heart and decades of real estate knowledge have had an irreplaceable impact, not only on her company, but on the many members of our association and local industry,” Realtor Drue Smith said. “She has been part of transactions processed through KVBR totaling over $1.3 billion. And she has worked with the utmost integrity and respect on each one.”
Crook earned her West Virginia real estate license in 1980, with the encouragement of her husband, who had the distinction of being the youngest broker in West Virginia at that time. She elected to keep her salaried job and placed her license inactive, choosing to renew it yearly, however.
When she moved to Dallas in 1989, a Realtor approached her to work there. Since her West Virginia license was not reciprocal, she completed 180 classroom hours to obtain her Texas license. She later worked as a closer with American Title Company until returning to West Virginia in 1995.
A year later, Crook answered an ad for a Realtor’s assistant position with Lombardo Realty. She and Dr. Edith Lombardo created the position of closing coordinator for Crook.
In June 1999, Mark Madore opened Family First Realty and invited Sharon to work for him in the same closing coordinator capacity. She stayed until July 21, 2020.
“Leaving my position as closing coordinator was a hard decision, but I felt the timing was right for everyone. The Lord has really blessed me in my personal life as well as my career, carefully weaving a path to where I am now, so I am just trusting Him as I move forward into what He has planned for me next. I’m hoping it is a little travel time and time to enjoy my family,” Crook said.