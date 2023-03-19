Associate general counsel named for Mountain Health Network
Marvin “Chip” Capehart II has been named associate general counsel for Mountain Health Network.
In his new role, Capehart joins Melissa Eakle Leasure, vice president and general counsel at Mountain Health Network, in supporting legal, insurance, risk management, new ventures and related affairs for the system.
Capehart received his law degree from Ohio Northern University and his bachelor’s degree in education from Marshall University. He has experience in health care law, most recently in the Office of General Counsel at Charleston Area Medical Center. Capehart also previously served as in-house counsel and director of corporate compliance for King’s Daughters Medical Center.
Bastin named executive director of ancillary services at PVH
Shawn Bastin has been appointed the executive director of ancillary professional and support services at Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Bastin oversees a number of services at the hospital, including radiology/imaging, laboratory, cardiopulmonary, inpatient rehabilitation, plant operations, safety, security, food services and environmental/housekeeping services.
Before joining Pleasant Valley Hospital, Bastin had served in a number of positions at Cabell Huntington Hospital since 2007, most recently as an executive director responsible for a number of departments, including rehabilitation, the SMART Center and the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute. He received his master of business administration from the University of Charleston and his master of physical therapy from West Virginia University.
Century 21 honors two Barboursville sales associates
In recognition of their sales production and commitment to quality service, Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently honored two Barboursville sales associates with the 2022 Century 21 President’s Producer Award.
Brody Nash and Donna Gannon, both sales associates with Century 21 Homes and Land Real Estate Inc., were honored.
The annual award is given to sales affiliates who earn the Century 21 Centurion award and the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same calendar year.
The Centurion Producer award honors Century 21 System sales affiliates that earn $320,000 in sales production or 71 closed transaction sides within the calendar year.
To earn the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, a C21 sales affiliate must receive completed customer surveys for at least 80% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% of better for two consecutive years.
KAEE announces leadership changes
The Kentucky Association for Environmental Education has announced two staff promotions: Brittany Wray, the current education director for the organization, is being promoted to deputy director, and Katherine Bullock, KAEE’s current outreach director, is being promoted to education director.
Wray has worked with KAEE since 2016. Before joining the organization, she served as an educator, teaching sixth grade math and seventh grade science.
Wray will be spearheading several initiatives over the next year including the establishment of an environmental education higher education network and a green careers program. She also serves on the advisory council for Project WET USA and on the Kentucky Science Standards Advisory Panel.
Bullock joined KAEE in 2020 and is an experienced educator, program organizer and exhibit designer. Prior to working with KAEE, she was the discovery education director at The Living Arts & Science Center in Lexington for more than 14 years. She will be taking the lead on launching Kentucky’s new Green Schools Program.