Hospice of Huntington announces Chaffins as chief financial officer
Rebecca Chaffins, CPA, has been promoted to chief financial officer at Hospice of Huntington.
Chaffins joined Hospice of Huntington as a revenue analyst in September 2020. In this role, she was primarily responsible for analyzing revenue data, tracking expenses, and developing business strategies to support financial growth.
As CFO, Chaffins continues to play a pivotal strategic role within the organization, but in an even greater capacity as she assumes oversight of accounting and finance operations for both Hospice of Huntington and its palliative care program Tri-State LifeCare.
Chaffins is a certified public accountant licensed to practice in the state of West Virginia. She holds a B.A. in accounting from West Virginia Wesleyan College with a minor in economics.
For more information about Hospice of Huntington, visit hospiceofhuntington.org or call 304-529-4217.
Area physicians honored with awards for work osteopathic medicine students
Two area physician received recognition for their work with West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine students.
David Humphreys received the 2021 Outstanding Specialty Preceptor Award for the South West region of WVSOM’s Statewide Campus system on Sept. 22. Humphreys practices psychiatry at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.
Evan Condee received the 2021 Outstanding Primary Care Preceptor Award for the South West region on Oct. 4. Condee practices family medicine at King’s Daughters Urgent Care Center in Grayson, Kentucky.
Preceptors assist and provide guidance to WVSOM medical students in their third- and fourth-year clinical rotations. Each year, Outstanding Primary Care and Specialty Preceptor Awards are given to physicians from each of the seven statewide campus regions who have demonstrated excellence in teaching and mentoring.
There are 84 hospitals, clinics and medical centers across West Virginia and surrounding states that participate in WVSOM’s Statewide Campus program.
Michael to participate in leadership institute
The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has selected David Michael, executive director and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, to participate in the 2021-22 class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute. Michael will participate in a nine-month series of skill-building seminars featuring regional experts, peer-to-peer learning, and case study analysis. The program begins virtually in October and culminates with the Class of 2021-2022’s graduation in July 2022.
Michael will work directly with public policy, community development, education, investment and other professionals who live or work in the Region to identify and implement best practices and strategies to inspire positive change in their communities; build a network of leaders across the region; integrate community assets into long-lasting economic development strategies; and appreciate the diversity and commonalities of the 13 states in the Appalachian Region.