Babcock recognized with national pharmacy award
HUNTINGTON — Charles “C.K.” Babcock, Pharm.D., associate professor for the Marshall University School of Pharmacy, has been selected to receive a 2021 American Pharmacists Association (APhA) GenerationRx Award of Excellence. The annual award recognizes a pharmacist who has demonstrated a commitment to the mission of substance abuse education.
Babcock has worked with local agencies across the state, including the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, to train thousands of people to administer naloxone. Those who nominated Babcock shared stories from patients and health care professionals who highlighted how his work has led to personal change for many of the patients he has served.
The GenerationRX Award of Excellence is presented at the annual APhA meeting. It is endowed by Cardinal Health Foundation and includes a crystal plaque and complimentary registration and travel reimbursement to the annual APhA meeting next year.
Cunningham is Trooper of the Year for Gallipolis
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn A. Cunningham has been selected 2020 Trooper of the Year at the Gallipolis Post.
The selection of Cunningham, 51, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2020 at the Gallipolis post. Fellow officers chose Cunningham based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.
Cunningham joined the Highway Patrol in 1992. He is originally from Syracuse, Ohio, and a graduate of Racine Southern High School.
He also received the Safe Driving Award and the division’s Health and Physical Fitness Award.
Cunningham and his wife, Leann, reside in Pomeroy, Ohio, with their children.
DeWine appoints Scott to RGCC board
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Christian Scott to the Rio Grande Community College Board of Trustees in late November.
Scott is a lifelong resident of Gallia County. He graduated from both Gallia Academy High School and the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College, respectively. He has been teaching in the Gallipolis City School System for almost 25 years. He resides in Gallipolis with his wife and three teenage children.
He serves as pastor of Paint Creek Baptist Church in Gallipolis.
Scott takes the place of Sam Brady, who completed his term. He was sworn in on Dec. 9 and will hold term on the RGCC board until 2025.