Drumm named administrator for rural surgery residency program
Anthony J. Drumm has been selected program administrator for the Marshall Community Health Consortium’s new rural general surgery residency program, a joint effort between the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Logan Regional Medical Center.
As the program’s administrator, Drumm is responsible for providing direction, leadership, and day-to-day administration and management of the program in collaboration with the program director, Dr. Farzad Amiri.
Drumm has worked in program administration at Marshall since 2018 in the undergraduate admissions and faculty senate offices. Before that, he worked in personnel and project management at Amazon WVCS since 2012. Drumm has both a bachelor’s degree in health care management and a master’s degree in health care administration from Marshall.
The new rural general surgery residency earned initial accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, making it the nation’s first officially designated, separately accredited rural residency training track program across all specialties. It will welcome its first residents in July 2023.
Morrison named administrator for surgical residency program
Missy Clagg Morrison has been selected program administrator for the general surgery residency at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
As program administrator of the general surgery residency, Morrison is responsible for providing direction, leadership and day-to-day administration and management of the residency program under general direction from the program director, David Denning, M.D. She also functions as a liaison between the program director, residents, faculty, participating training sites and other departments.
For more than eight years, Morrison served as program administrator for the psychiatry medical student clerkships, the psychiatry residency program and the fellowship programs in geriatric psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry at the School of Medicine. Morrison then followed her passion to work with Huntington’s homeless and addiction recovery community as director of development and community engagement at the Harmony House Day Shelter from 2021 to 2022. During that time, a monthly integrated medical and behavioral health clinic was established and the annual Mamm & Glam event for underserved women to obtain mammograms was expanded.
A native of Huntington and Marshall alumna, Morrison serves on the board of directors of the Marshall University Alumni Association and has received numerous awards for her volunteer efforts on behalf of the local homeless and addictions recovery communities. In 2021, she was presented “The First Lady Cathy Justice Rhododendron Award” in recognition for her efforts toward the betterment of her community.
Kemp receives downtown preservation award
RenewAll Inc. Executive Director Lauren Kemp received the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia’s 2022 Michael Gioulis Downtown Preservation Achievement Award during its annual awards banquet at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works on Saturday, July 23, in Charleston.
RenewALL is a nonprofit that works with the Central City Antiques District, located at 14th Street West in Huntington.
“RenewAll, Inc. is poised to transform 14th Street West and the surrounding neighborhood into an inviting place for the creative community to share goods and services with visitors from across the Appalachian region,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said. “We have known for many years that this area’s historic architecture, museums, shops and a vibrant collective of local entrepreneurs and makers can be a driving force for our community. This prestigious award from the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia is a testament to RenewAll’s commitment, planning and implementation of this strong vision.”
The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia is the statewide nonprofit dedicated to historic preservation in the state. It also administers the West Virginia Saving Historic Places Grant and the Preserve WV AmeriCorps National Service Initiative. For more information, visit www.pawv.org.
Tolbert, Cox join St. Mary’s Women and Family Care
Robin Tolbert and Katherine Cox, along with the staff of St. Mary’s Family Care-Barboursville have joined the team at St. Mary’s Women and Family Care and relocated to their facility at 143 Peyton St. in Barboursville.
The move to the new location increases patient access with a number of new amenities, including expanded space and convenient parking.
Board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, Tolbert received her medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg and completed her residency at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, Cox received her nurse practitioner degree from Marshall University. Both are currently accepting patients age 18 and older.
The offices of Tolbert and Cox can be reached at 304-697-2035.
Staggs joins Steptoe & Johnson’s Huntington office
Xavier Staggs has joined the Huntington office of Steptoe & Johnson PLLC as a member. He joins the firm’s Business Department, focusing his practice on business and commercial legal services.
“We are happy to have Xavier join our firm,” said Steptoe & Johnson CEO Chris Slaughter. “His deep experience helping businesses navigate operational issues and complex transactions will be an asset for our clients. Xavier is also dedicated to service in the Huntington community through organizations that help make it a better place to live and work.”
Staggs has nearly two decades of experience helping business owners, corporations and entrepreneurs with mergers and acquisitions, business formation, succession planning, commercial transactions and real estate transactions. He is a frequent speaker on business contracts, succession planning and M&A topics. He serves on boards for the West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Hospice of Huntington, Country Roads Angel Network, and Friends of Fisher House of the Tri-State.
He earned his law degree from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, his MBA from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business, and his bachelor’s degree from Miami University.
Miller new deputy director of Small Business Development Center
Will Miller is the new deputy director of the West Virginia Small Business Development Center.
Miller has spent the past three years as a business coach for the SBDC’s Charleston office. While in this position, he became a certified business advisor through Kent State University.
Miller holds a bachelor of science in marketing and a master of business administration in international business from West Virginia University. He has worked in sales, marketing and management for small businesses in West Virginia and the Washington, D.C., metro area. Before that, he worked for the West Virginia Division of Tourism.
Miller is a native West Virginian and has a passion for travel and whitewater rafting in his free time.
The West Virginia Small Business Development Center, an accredited partner program with the U.S. Small Business Administration and a division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, helps small businesses at all stages of development by connecting owners to programs, resources and coaches. Business coaches have professional certifications ranging from exporting, innovation, technology and economic development, to finance, management, marketing and entrepreneurship.
For more information, visit wvsbdc.com.
Bradley joins International Cultural Exchange Services
International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) added Amanda Bradley as a new local coordinator.
Bradley was born and raised in West Virginia. She has gotten to experience youth exchange through her friend who has hosted for years.
Bradley is a preschool teacher and has been for about 10 years. She is also involved with youth at church. She and her husband have three kids ages 13, 10, and 7.
Bradley says she is excited for this new opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families that host them and feels that having exchange students in our local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries. She will be working with families and schools in Wayne and in the surrounding area.
Bradley is currently looking for families that would like to host for the school year of 2022. Exchange students live as a member of the host family — not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses; host families provide room and board and parental guidance to the student.
As the local coordinator, Bradley is available to answer questions, give advice and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience.
For more information about hosting or working with ICES, contact Bradley at abradley@icesusa.org.