Kitchen earns national cremation certification
Frederick H. “Fred” Kitchen, funeral director and owner of Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, recently earned his Certified Crematory Service Provider (CCSP) designation from the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA).
The NFDA Cremation Certification Program is a voluntary certification program that helps funeral directors better serve the needs of families that desire cremation.
Nationally, in 2021, 43.2% of people who died in the United States were cremated, up from 34.2% in 2007.
NFDA’s Cremation Certification Program provides participants with instruction in best practices for safe, proper and ethical crematory operations and for excellence in service to families that choose cremation. Seminars cover the topics required by state law and are designed to develop understanding, skills and a broad working knowledge of proper operational procedures as well as required and prudent administrative procedures.
Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services is located at 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road and may be contacted at 304-736-8986.
Wayne County native joins RCBI as workforce recruiter
Steven Stacy, of Lavalette, has joined Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) as a workforce recruiter. His addition to the RCBI team continues the expansion of the Institute’s nationally recognized Machinist Technology/CNC and Welding Technology programs offered in partnership with Mountwest Community and Technical College.
Stacy is responsible for student recruitment across southern and central West Virginia, southeastern Ohio and eastern Kentucky as well as assisting with class scheduling, financial aid and student retention.
The 2019 Mountwest graduate previously served as a college ambassador at his alma mater through the AmeriCorps program, assisting with recruitment efforts across the region. While a student, he worked as a peer coach, conducting college tours, helping attract and retain students, and assisting prospects in applying for financial aid.
Originally from Fort Gay, Stacy is a 2017 graduate of Tolsia High School.
To learn more about RCBI’s career skills programs in machining and welding, visit www.rcbi.org/career-skills or contact Stacy at stacy56@rcbi.org or 304-781-1670.
City National names Clohan senior VP, district manager
City National Bank announced that Trey Clohan has been named senior vice president and district manager over City’s retail banking efforts in the Charleston, Greater Putnam and Columbus, Ohio markets.
In addition to these market areas, Clohan leads City’s retail banking teams in the Kanawha Valley, Greater Huntington and Southern Ohio markets, as well as the I-79 corridor stretching from Sutton to Morgantown. He also facilitates sales and service training across City’s entire footprint.
Clohan is a Charleston native and graduate of West Virginia University. In addition to his work at City, he is an active member of his community, volunteering with the United Way.
OVP Health announces personnel moves
OVP Health welcomed Sarah Walling as chief legal officer at the company’s corporate office in downtown Huntington.
Walling comes to OVP Health from the Huntington law firm Jenkins Fenstermaker, where she practiced law for 12 years, specializing in the areas of insurance coverage and defense, labor and employment, and municipal liability. Among her duties at Jenkins Fenstermaker, Walling advised numerous employers, including OVP Health, regarding employment policies and procedures.
At OVP Health, Walling will oversee all legal aspects of the company’s operations, provide legal advice to senior management, and direct legal strategies related to contracts, compliance, and risk management.
Sarah has served on the boards of directors of numerous community organizations, including Junior League of Huntington, Facing Hunger Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Tri-State, Team for West Virginia Children, Little Victories Animal Shelter and CONTACT Crisis Center. She is also active in local government as a member of the Huntington Planning Commission and the District 4 representative on Huntington City Council, where she was recently elected vice chairwoman.
Walling earned her bachelor of arts degree in government from the University of Texas in 2000 and attended the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law, where she earned her juris doctor degree in 2010. She is licensed to practice law in West Virginia and Kentucky.
Also, OVP Health has hired Jacquelyn “Jackie” Rebman, MSN, RN, EFM-C, NEA-BC, as director of the OVP Health Recovery Center in South Point, Ohio.
Rebman comes to OVP Health from Adena Health System in Chillicothe, ohio, where she served in numerous nursing leadership capacities for 20 years, most recently as associate chief nursing officer. Prior to that, she worked for three years as a registered nurse and mental health tech at Kettering Health System in Kettering, Ohio.
Rebman earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing (BSN) from Wright State University in 2000 and her master of science Degree in nursing/women’s health from the University of Cincinnati in 2013.
As director of the OVP Health Recovery Center, Rebman will be responsible for all day-to-day operations of the facility.
OVP Health also announced the promotion of Jade Maddox, MA, LPCCS, NCC, to the position of program director at the OVP Health Recovery Center. Maddox, who’s been instrumental in the success of the center since its inception, will continue to help lead the counseling function as well as oversee legal guidelines, policies and quality for the program.
The OVP Health Recovery Center is an 80-bed inpatient substance abuse treatment and recovery facility in South Point, Ohio. The OVP Health Recovery Center is licensed by the state of Ohio to provide multiple levels of care, as defined by the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), including Clinically Managed Low-Intensity Residential Services (ASAM 3.1) to Medically Monitored High-Intensity Inpatient Services (ASAM 3.7WM).
More information about the OVP Health Recovery Center can be found at ovprecovery.org.
OVP Health announced the addition of Julie A. Thompson, DNP (Doctor of Nursing Practice) as the newest advanced practice provider at the company’s outpatient health center at 601 20th St. in Huntington.
Thompson brings more than 20 years of local nursing experience to OVP Health, including 18 years in Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Level II Trauma Center.
At OVP Health, Thompson will utilize that experience to provide a wide range of quality primary healthcare services, including treatment of minor illnesses, injuries and health conditions; physical examinations; wellness exams; sports physicals; preventive care; and medication assisted treatment for substance abuse disorders.
OVP Health’s outpatient health center on 20th Street in Huntington accepts walk-in patients, but appointments can be scheduled by calling 304-781-0076.
Conley Joins TOPDOG legal marketing team
Nikki Conley joined TOPDOG Legal Marketing in January 2022 as an administrative assistant.
A graduate of West Virginia University, Nikki has a bachelor of arts in psychology. While raising four children with her husband, Brian, she has worked over the years in the mental health and social services, child care, and real estate industries. Her experience in various areas, including administration, human resources and accounting, are an asset to TOPDOG as the company continues to thrive and carve out its niche in law firm marketing.
Conley and her family have lived throughout the United States and are currently located near Atlanta, Georgia. An avid reader, Nikki spends much of her free time with a book, her family, and the family’s pets.
Learn more about TOPDOG Legal Marketing, LLC at topdoglegalmarketing.com.