Valley Health welcomes Kuhl to Huntington, Wayne locations
Amber Kuhl, M.D., has joined Valley Health Systems to provide Gynecology/Obstetrics services at the East Huntington and Wayne locations, including deliveries at area hospitals.
Dr. Kuhl has been an OB/GYN generalist physician in Barboursville for over 17 years, specializing in gynecologic care, perimenopausal and menopausal medicine, hormone management, and preventative health care and wellness. She is a graduate of Marshall University School of Medicine and completed her postgraduate training in obstetrics and gynecology at Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado, in 2004.
When she is not at work, Dr. Kuhl enjoys spending time with her husband and four children and traveling.
Valley Health–East Huntington is located at 3377 U.S. 60 E. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 304-399-3310. Valley Health–Wayne is located at 42 McGinnis Drive in Wayne. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 304-272-5136. All Valley Health locations accept Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance and offer patient discounts for those who financially qualify.
Stapleton Law attorney receives award for injury law
Matt Stapleton, a car wreck and injury attorney at Stapleton Law in Huntington, has been chosen by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys to receive the 2022 the “Top 10 Under 40” award for personal injury law in West Virginia.
The National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys was established to discover and recognize the top 10 personal injury attorneys in each state. This is Stapleton’s third year in a row being selected to this list for his work in personal injury law.
Stapleton has handled hundreds of injury cases and obtained millions of dollars in settlements for his clients. His practice focuses on car accidents, truck and motorcycle wrecks, wrongful death, slip and fall injuries, animal attacks, and general personal injury litigation.
Stapleton graduated with honors from Marshall University and from the West Virginia University College of Law.
Stapleton Law Offices is a family-based three-attorney law firm in Huntington that has been serving the Tri-State area since 1979. Stapleton Law primarily represents clients from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
Cunningham named Homeland Security deputy secretary
A career federal agent and former state trooper who now helps oversee Putnam County schools is the new second-in-command at West Virginia’s Department of Homeland Security.
Cabinet Secretary Jeff Sandy announced G. Robert “Rob” Cunningham as his deputy effective Jan. 3.
Before retiring from the U.S. Department of Justice on Dec. 31, Cunningham served as a senior special agent at its Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for more than 20 years. At ATF, Cunningham focused on crimes of violence involving firearms, possession of firearms by prohibited individuals, firearm trafficking organizations, explosives-related crimes, commercial fire investigations and investigations involving organized criminal groups, gangs and traffickers of illegal controlled substances.
Elected to the Putnam County Board of Education in 2013, Cunningham has served as its president since 2018.
Cunningham began his law enforcement career with the West Virginia State Police in 1992, serving as a trooper in Wayne County and then with Executive Protection and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation before joining the ATF in 2001.
Throughout his career, Cunningham was repeatedly honored by federal prosecutors for his investigative successes. In 2005, he earned the ATF’s national Johnny A. Masengale Memorial Award given for a special effort or special achievement in an explosives investigation or an explosives-related support activity. He received a presidential commendation for bravery from President Clinton in 1995.
A 1987 Winfield High School graduate, Cunningham earned degrees at Marshall University in business administration and police science in 1991 and 1992, respectively. During his ATF career, Cunningham was assigned to the field offices in Charleston and Ashland.
The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security includes the State Police and the Fusion Center as well as the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Parole Board, and Capitol Police.
It has more than 5,300 full-time employees at facilities throughout the state and a $500 million annual budget. It was redesignated from the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety in 2020.
Hassan joins Marshall Dentistry as new dentist
Marshall Health, the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Mountain Health Network welcome Hassan Mahmoud El Hassan, D.D.S., to their team of dental providers. El Hassan will also serve as assistant professor for the School of Medicine’s general dentistry residency program.
El Hassan earned his doctorate degree in dental surgery from Novogrod State University in the Russian Federation. He also completed a general dentistry residency at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
El Hassan is accepting new patients at Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery located inside the Fairfield Building at 1616 13th Avenue, Suite 200, in Huntington. Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery offers comprehensive dental care, including onsite oral and maxillofacial surgery for all ages, including adults and children with special needs. To schedule an appointment, call 304-691-1247