Summers now WVU Extension Service 4-H agent in Cabell County
A familiar face has moved into a new a role as the 4-H youth development agent in Cabell County. Leslie Summers, who previously was the mentoring program coordinator, will manage the 4-H youth development programs for Cabell County as well as support 4-H clubs, camps and fairs.
Summers joined the Cabell County WVU Extension Service office in June 2015, working to find mentors for local youth. During her time in that role, she learned the importance of building relationships in the community.
As a seasoned grant writer and educator, Summers brings eight years of experience to her position. During that time, she developed a passion for the 4-H program when she witnessed the positive effect the organization has on youths in the community and across the state.
Summers said she plans to keep building the county’s 4-H program and use her expertise to shape and expand a strong organization.
To learn more about WVU Extension programs, visit extension.wvu.edu.
Smith honored as 2020 AACSB Influential Leader
Marshall University alumnus Brad Smith is one of 25 business school graduates honored by AACSB International (AACSB)— the world’s largest business education alliance — as a member of the 2020 Class of Influential Leaders.
The annual challenge recognizes notable alumni from AACSB-accredited schools whose inspiring work serves as a model for the next generation of business leaders.
Smith, a major contributor to Marshall University endeavors, is executive chairman of Intuit’s board of directors. He served as Intuit’s president and chief executive officer from 2008 to 2019, during which he successfully led the company’s transformation from a desktop software company to a global, cloud-based product and platform company. He has been a board member since January 2008 and became chairman of the board of directors in January 2016.
Smith earned his master’s degree in management from Aquinas College in Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marshall University. He is on the board of directors of Survey Monkey and serves as chairman of the Nordstrom board of directors.
For more information on the Influential Leaders challenge, and to view a full list of honorees, visit aacsb.edu/influential-leaders.
Valley Health OB/GYN provider now seeing patients in Milton
Dr. Ellie Hood has expanded her practice in obstetrics and gynecology to accept appointments at Valley Health’s Milton health center.
Hood, who sees female patients from adolescence through adulthood, also will maintain her practice in Huntington at Valley Health — A Woman’s Place. In Milton, Hood will work alongside OB/GYN provider Dr. Joseph Derosa.
Hood, the co-chair of Valley Health’s OB/GYN department, is a graduate of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University, where she also completed her residency training. She is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and maintains professional memberships in the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the American Medical Academy.
For information, Milton patients may call 304-743-1407. A Woman’s Place patients may call 304-697-2014.
Shaheen named February Fellow of Month
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has named Dr. Zainab Shaheen its Fellow of the Month for February, announced Dr. Paulette S. Wehner, vice dean of graduate medical education at the school.
Shaheen is completing her final year of a two-year endocrinology fellowship at Marshall. Endocrinology is the study of pituitary diseases, metabolic bone disease and osteoporosis, nutrition and lipid metabolism, thyroid diseases and diabetes. This two-year fellowship is completed after three years of internal medicine residency training and four years of medical school.
Shaheen, a Pakistan native, graduated from the Allama Iqbal Medical College in Pakistan and completed an internal medicine residency at Woodhull Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. After completion of her fellowship in June, Shaheen plans to return to New York to practice.
As part of her recognition as the February Fellow of the Month, Shaheen received a plaque and designated parking spot.
Stewart receives national real estate industry award
Huntington native Kasey Pelphrey Stewart has been selected as a RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker.
RISMedia, a leader in U.S. real estate news and information services, announced its 300-plus, 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers in January 2020, in both an online directory on RISMedia.com and in the January issue of its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine. RISMedia’s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers were nominated in 2019 by RISMedia readers and editors.
Stewart, a graduate of both Marshall University with a bachelor of arts degree in 2004 and West Virginia University with a master’s degree in 2009, is the director of member development at the National Association of Realtors, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. She is a 1994 graduate of Huntington High School and the daughter of Huntington residents Eric and Nancy Pelphrey.
To see RISMedia’s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers and read about their achievements, visit the Newsmakers Gallery.
Nash receives CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award
Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized sales affiliate Brody Nash with the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, according to Patrick Lucas, broker/owner of Century 21 Homes and Land Real Estate, Inc.
The annual award is based on results from the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Survey (QSS), which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home.
Nash will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the CENTURY 21 Global Conference.
Morgan Stanley employees Biederman, Burns honored
Morgan Stanley announced last week that Jeff Biederman, a senior vice president, financial advisor in the firm’s Huntington wealth management office, has been named to Forbes Magazine’s 2019 list of America’s Best-in-State Wealth Advisors.
Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list comprises a select group of individuals who have a minimum of seven years of industry experience. The ranking, developed by Forbes’ partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews.
Biederman has also been named to the firm’s Master’s Club, a group composed of the firm’s top Financial Advisors. The appointment recognizes Biederman’s consistent creativity and excellence in providing a wide range of investment products and wealth management services to his clients.
Biederman, who has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 1997, is a native of Huntington. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Hampden Sydney College. Biederman currently lives in Huntington with his family.
Andy Burns, a financial advisor in its wealth management office in Huntington, has been named to the firm’s Pacesetter’s Club, a global recognition program for financial advisors who, early in their career, have demonstrated the highest professional standards and first class client service. Burns, who has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2015, is a native of Huntington. He holds a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from Marshall University. Burns currently lives in Huntington with his wife, Taylor.
John Villers, a senior vice president, financial advisor in its wealth management office in Huntington, also has been named to the firm’s Master’s Club. Villers, who has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 1987, is a native of West Virginia. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Marshall University. Villers currently lives in Ashland, Kentucky, with his family.
William C. “Cam” Brown, Jr., a senior vice president, financial advisor in its wealth management office in Huntington, has been named to the firm’s Century Club, an elite group composed of the firm’s top Financial Advisors. Brown, who has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 1985, is a native of Huntington. He holds a bachelor’s degree and MBA from Marshall University.