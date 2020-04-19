Fisher of Marshall Health achieves fellowship
Chad Fisher, department administrator of Marshall Orthopaedics, has become a fellow in the American College of Medical Practice Executives (ACMPE).
ACMPE is the certification entity of the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA). Fellowship in ACMPE’s program demonstrates mastery and expertise in the profession of medical practice management.
To achieve fellowship, Fisher first earned the certified medical practice executive designation by completing a minimum of 50 continuing education credit hours and passing examinations that assess knowledge of the broad scope of medical practice management, as outlined in the Body of Knowledge for Medical Practice Management. He also submitted a professional paper, “Strategic Business Plan Proposal to Provide Sports Medicine Services to Rural Secondary School,” documenting the objectives and results of an investigation into a health-care management topic.
Today, MGMA membership is comprised of more than 6,600 individuals who have attained CMPE or ACMPE fellow status or who seek certification.
A Barboursville native, Fisher has served as department administrator of Marshall Orthopaedics since joining Marshall Health in 2012.
During this time, the department has grown to include 38 providers who provide general and surgical orthopaedic care at 12 locations across the Tri-State. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Marshall University and doctorate in jurisprudence from the University of Toledo.
OVP HEALTH hires Trippett
OVP HEALTH, based in Huntington, has hired Brittany Trippett as a physician recruitment specialist.
A 2008 graduate of Marshall University with a bachelor of business administration degree, Trippett will focus her efforts on the recruitment of physicians and advanced practice providers for OVP HEALTH’s hospital-based operations in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia.
She will also be responsible for on-boarding of new providers, as well as employment satisfaction and retention efforts.
Trippett comes to OVP HEALTH with a long history of sales, marketing, event planning and customer relations experience, with companies including Chase Bank, HospiceCare of Charleston, Ideation Digital, Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau and US Airways.
For more information about OVP HEALTH, go to ovphealth.com.