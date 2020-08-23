Marshall Health adds three new providers to team
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network have added Shima Ghavimi, M.D., Hesham M. Awadh, M.D., and Gregory S. Parkins, D.O., to its team of providers.
Ghavimi, a fellowship-trained gastroenterologist, has been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
With three years of independent practice as a rural family physician along with vast training in gastroenterology and hepatology, Ghavimi is skilled in performing colonoscopies, endoscopies, capsule endoscopies, manometry, PH testing including Bravo and molecular testing for the prevention of colorectal cancer. She also specializes in hemorrhoid banding, flexible sigmoidoscopy and paracentesis.
Ghavimi earned her medical degree from Shahid Beheshti University School of Medicine in Tehran, Iran. She completed her internal medicine residency at Howard University in Washington, D.C., followed by a gastroenterology/hepatology fellowship at Rutgers University in Newark, New Jersey.
Awadh, a fellowship-trained infectious disease specialist, has also been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine at the school of medicine. His clinical interests include providing evaluation, treatment and follow-up care for patients with infectious diseases and immunology disorders. He also assists in managing community-based epidemiology and infection control.
He received his medical degree from the University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan. He finished his internal medicine residency at Marshall’s school of medicine, followed by an infectious disease fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, Texas.
Parkins, an internist, has also been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine at the school of medicine. He specializes in primary care.
He is a graduate of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia. He completed his internal medicine residency at Marshall’s school of medicine.
Parkins sees patients at Marshall Internal Medicine’s walk-in clinic and provides inpatient care at Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Ghavimi and Awadh are accepting new patients at Marshall Internal Medicine, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, located in Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center at 1249 15th St. in Huntington.
All of them have hospital privileges at Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center.
For more information, call 304-691-1000.
Valley Health Systems — Milton adds dentist to provider team
Valley Health Systems added West Virginia native Megan Popp, DDS, to the provider team at the Valley Health — Milton location.
A member of the American Dental Association, the American Academy of General Dentistry and the international dental fraternity Delta Sigma Delta, Popp received a doctorate of dental surgery from West Virginia University School of Dentistry. She completed a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from WVU in 2016 and is board certified.
Popp is an active volunteer and has contributed many hours of service work in the United States and abroad.
At Valley Health — Milton, Popp will join a team of dentists and hygienists and collectively they provide routine cleanings, fillings, extractions, and other dental services to children and adults.
Valley Health — Milton is located at 1347 Hillview Drive in Milton, West Virginia. For more information, call 304-743-1407.
Jenkins Fenstermaker attorneys recognized by publication
Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC announced that Chambers USA 2020 has recognized the firm in its annual rankings of law firms and lawyers.
In the publication’s latest edition, the firm and two of the member attorneys are listed among West Virginia’s leading law firms and lawyers in litigation and general commercial litigation. Along with the entire firm’s performance in the litigation arena, attorneys honored in the 2020 edition were Thomas Scarr and Lee Murray Hall.
“Statewide practice based in Huntington and Clarksburg covering product liability, medical malpractice and insurance litigation. Particularly active on tort defense and bad faith matters in the insurance arena. Additionally maintains a strong labor and employment litigation team with expertise in wrongful discharge claims,” the rankings said about the firm. “Thomas Scarr works on an array of litigation, including white-collar crime cases. He has a breadth of experience that is impressive. Lee Murray Hall is particularly skilled in handling insurance litigation. Interviewees highlight her as ‘an outstanding lawyer.’”
American Heart Association announces new executive director
The West Virginia/Western Virginia team of the American Heart Association announced Michelle Loehr as the new executive director for the region.
Loehr began her career with the American Heart Association in 2012 as a youth market director covering all of West Virginia.
In 2018, she transitioned into the development director position, where she led the Charleston Heart Ball, Mid-Ohio Valley Heart & Stroke Walk, the Ohio Valley Heart Ball and several other fundraising events throughout West Virginia.
Loehr holds a bachelor’s of science degree in Journalism specializing in public relations from West Virginia University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Charleston. She was born and raised in West Virginia.
Kebler nominated for Ohio Hospital Association award
Shari Fields Kebler, executive director of Laboratory Services at Holzer Health System, will be recognized as the company’s nominee for the “Health Care Worker of the Year Award,” sponsored by the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) during the virtual event on Aug. 25.
As a native to the Holzer culture, Shari was born at Holzer and grew up with a mother who spent her entire career as a Holzer nurse. Working for Holzer for more than 20 years, she stands as the epitome of Holzer History, with a deep understanding and commitment to the patient-centered approach.
As the executive director of Laboratory Services, Shari manages multiple locations that span six counties and two states.
Her staff, the management team, and the Holzer executive team see her as a knowledgeable mentor always willing to coach, advise and offer assistance. She has served on numerous Holzer project committees throughout the years and always contributes positive feedback and thorough analysis, consideration, and optimization of processes for the betterment of her community and the organization.
The Ohio Hospital Association will recognize all of the candidates from healthcare organizations throughout the state for being named their facility’s Health Care Worker of the Year virtually this year due to COVID-19.
During the virtual event, several Ohio caregivers will be presented awards, including the Albert E. Dyckes Health Care Worker of the Year Award.
Shari received her Bachelor’s in Science in Medical Technology (Clinical Laboratory Science) from West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia, and her Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Liberty University. She joined Holzer in September 1998 as a Medical Technologist and has held the laboratory positions of Microbiology Section Leader, General Supervisor, Laboratory Manager and in 2012 was named to her current position.
She and her husband, Scott, live in Mason, West Virginia, with their dog, Pearlie. Her hobbies include supporting the WVU Mountaineers, photography, and spending time on the Greenbrier River with family and friends.