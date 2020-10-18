Layman joins Branches Domestic Violence Shelter
Ally Layman has joined the team at Branches Domestic Violence Shelter in the role of rapid rehousing case manager.
Rapid re-housing is an intervention designed to help individuals and families quickly exit homelessness and return to permanent housing. Rapid re-housing assistance is offered without preconditions, such as employment, income, absence of criminal record or sobriety, and the resources and services provided are typically tailored to the unique needs of the household.
Layman steps into her new role with Branches as a longtime active volunteer, event organizer and vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. Layman was the driving force behind the record-setting crowd of Huntington’s first PRIDE festival, which brought more than 5,000 people into downtown Huntington. Layman maintains her role as president of Huntington Pride and is also one of the founding members of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Committee. Layman also serves on the Diversity and Inclusion Committee and as a commissioner on the Huntington Human Relations Commission.
Hospice welcomes volunteer services coordinatorHospice of Huntington announces the addition of Donna May as its new volunteer services coordinator. May replaces Martha Persinger, who retired earlier this summer after more than 10 years of service.
May brings years of experience in the management of volunteer services to her position with Hospice. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing all volunteers who serve in a wide range of capacities, including clerical functions, fundraising, general support, patient support and chaplain services. May will also be responsible for coordinating the recruitment of new volunteers, and for training and placing those volunteers within the organization.
Hospice of Huntington serves Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia, and Gallia, Lawrence and Meigs counties in Ohio. For more information about volunteer opportunities across that service area, please contact Donna May at 304-529-4217 or dmay@hospiceofhuntington.org. Information about the program can also be found by visiting hospiceofhuntington.org/.
Pino joins Mountain Health Network
Dr. Eduardo Pino has been named chief medical information officer for Mountain Health Network.
Pino is an associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. In addition, he has been serving as the medical director of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital for the past five years.
As the CMIO, Pino will actively support physician engagement and alignment in the effective use of clinical information technology resources. This includes providing guidance for the design of systems, clinical content, workflow and operational processes, quality of care and benefits realization to support organizational transformation of care.
Pino received his medical degree from San Juan Bautista School of Medicine in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He completed a fellowship in pediatric critical care medicine at the University of Miami, residencies in pediatrics at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and the MUJCESOM. He is board certified in pediatric critical care medicine.
Yung joins Marshall Health as an assistant professor
Dr. Marco Yung has joined the teams of surgeons at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network hospitals.
Yung, a board-certified, fellowship-trained surgeon, has been named an assistant professor in the department of surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He specializes in general surgery and surgical critical care.
Yung performs a variety of general surgery procedures, including minimally invasive surgery, endoscopy and colonoscopies. Yung is also fellowship-trained to provide intensive medical care to patients who are critically ill due traumatic injuries or in the peri-operative period following surgery. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery in both general surgery and surgical critical care.
Yung was born in Hong Kong and grew up in Toronto, Canada. He earned his medical degree from the St. George’s University in Grenada, Haiti, and went on to complete his general surgery residency at Marshall’s school of medicine. Yung then completed a fellowship in surgical critical Care at the University of Connecticut in Mansfield, Connecticut.
Prior to joining Marshall Health, he practiced in London, Kentucky. He resides in Huntington with his wife, Dr. Rachel Yung, a Huntington native who is an alumna of Marshall’s school of medicine, and their daughter.
Yung is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Surgery, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington, at 304-691-1200.
Impastato joins MU Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Marshall Health’s department of surgery and Mountain Health Network hospitals (Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center) welcomed Dr. Kate Impastato to its team of providers and faculty at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Impastato specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery and has a special interest in facial reanimation following trauma, Bell’s Palsy or cancer; breast reductions and implant removals; body contouring after massive weight loss or childbearing; and cancer reconstruction. She also performs other reconstructive and aesthetic procedures including amputation stump pain-relieving surgery, reconstruction of congenital differences, facial rejuvenation procedures and trauma reconstruction.
Impastato obtained her medical degree from Louisiana State University in New Orleans, Louisiana, and completed a six-year plastic and reconstructive surgery residency at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington.
For appointments, call Marshall Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at 304-691-8910.
MU med school taps Koester to lead community health
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has named Dr. Deborah Koester, program director of its community health division. She succeeds Dr. Richard Crespo, who retired in September.
Koester is an assistant professor in the department of family and community health at the School of Medicine. She has a doctor of nursing practice in public health, health policy and preparedness from Purdue University and a doctorate in public health from Walden University.
She has worked with more than 150 state and local health departments and community coalitions on population and community health improvement efforts and collaborated with health care systems on community-based initiatives, supporting development, implementation and evaluation of harm reduction programs.
Crespo served as community health division director for more than 30 years and led community-based efforts to improve diabetes care for vulnerable and underserved populations in the Appalachian region.
Dr. Venardi is named ‘Resident of the Month’
Dr. Andrew S. Venardi has been named September “Resident of the Month” at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
After completing his fifth and final year of the surgery residency in June 2021, Venardi will complete a plastic surgery fellowship at Indiana University for the next three years. After that, Venardi plans to pursue an additional fellowship in breast oncology.
The California native earned an undergraduate degree in physiological science from UCLA-Los Angeles, and a doctor of medicine from Ross University School of Medicine. Venardi also received a competitive grant last year from the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center to assess the barriers to screening mammography in rural Appalachia and was also inducted in the elite Gold Humanism Society.
As part of his recognition, Venardi received a plaque and designated parking spot.
MU School of Pharmacy’s Megan Russell recognized
Megan Russell, director of recruitment and development for the Marshall University School of Pharmacy has been appointed president of the West Virginia Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers.
She also has been selected by her peers throughout the state to receive the Rick Snow Award, which honors distinguished young professionals in college admissions, records or enrollment management and has made a significant contribution to the WVACRAO.
Russell is a Marshall alumna with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and master’s degree in communication studies. Prior to joining the School of Pharmacy in 2016, she worked in admissions and recruitment for Marshall University’s Office of Recruitment and Mountwest Community and Technical College.
Russell has previously served WVACRAO as its president-elect, an archivist/webmaster and chair of the college day planning committee.