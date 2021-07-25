Trooper Steven M. Dunn was promoted to the rank of sergeant Tuesday, July 20, by Col. Richard S. Fambro, Ohio Sate Highway Patrol superintendent. Dunn will transfer from his current assignment at the Jackson Post to serve as an assistant post commander at the Ironton Post.
Dunn began his Patrol career in November 2012 as a member of the 154th Academy Class. He earned his commission in April of the following year and has been assigned to the Jackson Post throughout his career. In 2018, he earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement. He was selected as post and district Trooper of the year twice. He also earned the Criminal Patrol Award seven times.
Dunn served in the U.S. Marines from 2006 to 2016.
On July 18, Trooper Landon T. Berger was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Berger transferred from his assignment at the Athens Post to serve as an assistant post commander at the Gallipolis Post.
Berger joined the Patrol in September 2011 as a member of the 151st Academy Class. He received his commission in February of the following year and has been assigned to the Athens Post throughout his career. He earned the Criminal Patrol Award four times.
Berger earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Kent State University in 2009.
Also on July 18, Sgt. Jeremy J. Schuldt was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Schuldt transferred from his current as an assistant post commander at the Gallipolis Post to serve as commander of the Portsmouth Post.
Schuldt joined the Patrol in June 1999 as a member of the 134th Academy Class. He received his commission in December of that year and was assigned to the Lima Post. In 2003, he was selected as Gallipolis Post Trooper of the Year. He earned the Criminal Patrol Award seven times. As a trooper, he also served at the Athens, Gallipolis and Ironton posts. In 2010, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Portsmouth Post to serve as an assistant post commander.
Schuldt earned an associate’s degree in Technical Studies from the University of Rio Grande in 2020. He also received a certificate in advance leadership training from the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, Public Safety Leadership Academy in 2016.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.