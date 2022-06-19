Bailes, Craig, Yon & Sellards announce new partners
Joe Hagy and John Zickefoose are the newest partners at the law firm Bailes, Craig, Yon & Sellards in Huntington.
Hagy is a native of Williamson, West Virginia, and a lifelong fan of Marshall University, where he graduated in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. After graduating from the Appalachian School of Law in 2012, he returned to Huntington to practice law and work alongside his family at La Famiglia restaurant.
Since joining Bailes, Craig, Yon & Sellards in 2016, Hagy has focused on health care and construction litigation.
Hagy lives in Huntington with his wife Brittany, their three daughters, and their dog, Albee.
Zickefoose is a Beckley native who has called Huntington his home since he graduated from high school. A graduate of Marshall University in 2009 with bachelor’s degree in history, he went on to attend the West Virginia University College of Law, graduating in 2014.
In 2015, he returned to Huntington, where he has practiced primarily in health care litigation. He joined Bailes, Craig, Yon & Sellards in 2019.
Zickefoose lives in Huntington with his partner, Laci Browning, their daughter, Rose, and their two dogs, Murphy and Levon.
Shumaker hired by OVP Health
OVP Health, based in Huntington, has hired Charles Shumaker as director of marketing and community outreach.
Shumaker comes to OVP Health from Marshall Health in Huntington, where he spent the past six years as administrator for the departments of surgery, oncology and urology, and one year as administrator for the Department of Dermatology. Prior to that, he was manager of media and community relations at Cabell Huntington Hospital for seven years and a staff writer at The Charleston Gazette for seven years.
In his new role at OVP Health, Shumaker will focus on the coordination, development and execution of marketing, communications, business development and community outreach efforts across the organization, with an emphasis on growing OVP Health’s outpatient health center business.
Shumaker received a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from Marshall University in 2000.
He is a member of the Medical Group Management Association, the Association of Academic Surgical Administrators, and the Society for Human Resource Management. He has also served as president and vice president of the United Way of the River Cities board of directors, as a member of the Marshall University Alumni Association board of directors, as chairman of Generation Huntington, and as president of Ceredo-Kenova Little League.
For more information about OVP HEALTH, go to ovphealth.com.
Huntington Junior College appoints Suarez chief academic officer
Huntington Junior College, which was acquired in March by SensibleSchool Inc., has appointed Juan “Kiko” Suarez as chief academic officer, a newly created position.
The appointment was made by Huntington Junior College President Fred Fransen. As chief academic officer, Suarez is tasked with growing the college’s academic offerings based on the needs of the local business community and national trends. Suarez said joining the college aligns with his mission of providing opportunities to others.
Born in Spain and a naturalized U.S. citizen since 2016, Suarez brings a blend of international experience in leadership development, education, marketing, communications, corporate responsibility and information technology in Fortune 50 corporations, entrepreneurial startups, nonprofits and strategic philanthropy.
He joins Huntington Junior College from Territorium, a learning technology company, where he served as vice president for higher education and workforce development. He also has held senior leadership roles at United Way of Central Indiana and Lumina Foundation, a private foundation committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all.
Suarez has a Ph.D. in leadership and change from Antioch University and was awarded the title of “doctor honoris causa” from National Louis University. He is an associate professor of business communications and executive presence at the Jack Welch Management Institute and an adjunct professor at Davenport University.
RCBI’s Stone selected as University Center director
J. “Deacon” Stone, director of the Center for Innovation at Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), has been promoted to director of the West Virginia EDA University Center.
University Center is a U.S. Economic Development Administration program to leverage the resources of regional colleges and universities to support economic development. West Virginia’s University Center, one of 66 across the country, has its headquarters at Marshall. It provides a full range of prototyping, entrepreneurial and manufacturing services.
As director of RCBI’s Center for Innovation, Stone has assisted entrepreneurs across West Virginia, helping bring new products to market, empowering startups to innovate and grow and helping establish new businesses.
Stone has collaborated with numerous university departments — including the colleges of Business and Information Technology, Engineering, School of Medicine and others — to facilitate technology transfer and commercialize research.
Stone joined RCBI in 2018. He previously served as marketing and outreach director for Solar Holler, a state-based renewable energy company; and project director for Coalfield Development’s West Edge Factory and enterprise president for its Rediscover Appalachia.
Stone studied electrical engineering at Ohio University. He earned a bachelor’s of fine arts degree from Marshall and a master’s of fine arts degree from the Cranbrook Academy of Art. He also earned an executive education certificate from Harvard University Business School and a certificate in entrepreneurship center management from the International Business Innovation Association. The Ohio native is a graduate of South Point High School.
Derek Scarbro, RCBI deputy director and director of business development, said EDA University Center’s goals for the next five years include creating at least 145 jobs and leveraging more than $1 million in private investment. The initiative targets state industries with the greatest growth potential, including aviation, advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food production, medical manufacturing, technology and outdoor recreation.
For more information about the EDA University Center, contact Stone at dstone@rcbi.org or 304-781-1659 or visit www.rcbi.org/universitycenter.
Livingston appointed to Ohio Board of Nursing
Shawn Livingston, LPN, clinical manager of Holzer Health System, has recently been appointed by Governor Mike DeWine to the Ohio Board of Nursing.
The Ohio Board of Nursing consists of 13 members with the top priority to efficiently license the nursing workforce and protect Ohio patients.
Livingston joined Holzer in 2012, where he has held positions such as LPN, LPN Team Lead. His current title of clinical manager of orthopedics, podiatry, pain management, chiropractic and sports medicine. He received his nursing degree from Buckeye Hills School of Practical Nursing.
He and his wife, Paula, reside in Gallipolis with their sons Austin and Bryce. His hobbies include fishing, cycling, playing guitar and soccer.