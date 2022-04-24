Clifton Bolinger joins Valley Health at East Huntington
Clifton Bolinger, MD, has joined the Valley Health East Huntington location, providing family medicine services for patients of all ages. He has practiced in the Barboursville area for over nine years.
Bolinger completed his doctor of medicine at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the West Virginia Academy of Family Physicians.
Valley Health–East Huntington is at 3377 U.S. 60 East in Huntington. It provides comprehensive services, such as family medicine, optometry, dentistry, behavioral health and more. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 304-399-3310.
Pauley-Barker named Gold Scholar on Coca-Cola’s 2022 Academic Team
James Allen Pauley-Barker has been selected as a Gold Scholar on Coca-Cola’s 2022 Academic Team and the recipient of a $1,500 scholarship at Ashland Community and Technical College.
His selection was based on the score he earned in the All-USA Academic Team competition, for which more than 2,000 applications were received this year. This program is sponsored by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and is administered by Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society.
Each year, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation recognizes 50 Gold, 50 Silver, and 50 Bronze Scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion.
Along with being named a Gold Scholar by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, Pauley-Barker was also recently selected to serve in a leadership role in the Kentucky region of PTK, being named PTK’s 2022 Kentucky regional co-president.
Huntington’s Prime Engineering Inc. announces recent hires
Prime Engineering Inc. at 937 3rd Ave. in Huntington recently announced the hiring of six new employees.
Thomas Smith, who holds two degrees from Marshall University, is a business development engineer. Smith has developed designs and conducted inspections for the West Virginia Division of Highways, including acting as lead inspector on a $92 million interstate project. Additional specialties include design of retaining walls, drainage, landscape/hardscapes, and similar civil infrastructures.
Mandie Ronk, EIT, is a project engineer, one of the first civil engineering hires in Prime’s Industrial Department. A graduate of Marshall University, Ronk’s presence will bolster Prime’s ability to furnish civil design and land development services to West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and neighboring markets. Prior to joining Prime, Ronk worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers, where she performed boundary, LiDAR and dam monitoring instrumentation surveys across the country, as well as quality control for projects throughout the Huntington District. Since joining Prime, she has worked on projects for clients including Associated Asphalt, Amazon and McClure Engineering.
Seth Kelley, a recent graduate of Ohio University, is an electrical project engineer. His specialties include high-power and pre-high-power UPS testing as well as plant schematics analysis.
Rylan Maynard is an electrical engineer and 2016 graduate of West Virginia University. Maynard is an expert in electrical design (power distribution circuits, programmable logic controllers and motor control centers), quality control, and development of arc flash studies. He is currently working on projects for Delta Air Lines, Simmons Foods and Hardin Street Marine.
Grant Mauk is a mechanical project engineer. A University of Kentucky graduate, Grant has contributed to designs of facilities and infrastructure including refineries, sulfuric acid plants, pharmaceutical filling machines and steel mills. He performs work for a variety of industries, mainly focused on oil and gas, and will work with Prime’s industrial clientele.
Sarah Howard has taken a role as a designer. A graduate of Big Sandy Community and Technical College, Sarah specializes in 3D and point-cloud piping designs for projects including tanks and regulator stations. Sarah has also contributed to design of transportation infrastructure such as highways and bridges.