Marshall University Medical school adds two to psychiatry faculty
Two mental health providers have joined Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Jessica Bradley, Psy.D., is a native of Logan County. She joined Marshall Psychiatry in 2018 as a doctoral intern and was recently appointed an instructor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Bradley earned her doctorate in psychology at Marshall University. Her special interests include trauma, behavioral disorders and anxiety. She provides individual and group therapy as well as psychological evaluations for children and adolescents.
J. Tyler Rosier, Psy.D., has been named director of neuropsychology and an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He is a neuropsychologist, specializing in the evaluation and diagnosis of memory disorders like dementia, as well as other neurologic conditions including stroke, brain tumors and epilepsy. Rosier earned his doctorate of psychology from Argosy University in Atlanta, Georgia, followed by a clinical neuropsychology fellowship at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta and an internship at Penn Medicine/Lancaster General Health Physicians in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. His research interests include executive functions and memory within a variety of neurologic conditions.
Bradley and Rosier are accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Psychiatry, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital at 1115 20th St. in Huntington. To schedule an appointment, call 304-691-1500.
Defense attorney Corley joins Charleston law firm Tiano O’Dell
Charleston law firm Tiano O’Dell announced last week that longtime defense attorney Max L. Corley III has joined the firm.
The West Virginia native began working with Tiano O’Dell in early August and hopes to use the analytical skills he honed as a defense attorney to help future clients.
Corley began his legal career in 1997 with Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC in Huntington, primarily practicing in the areas of medical malpractice and insurance defense for 10 years.
In 2007, he joined Dinsmore & Shohl LLP as a Partner in the Labor and Employment Department defending clients in federal and state mine safety regulatory matters, mine accident investigations and civil litigation. Corley joined Steptoe & Johnson, PLLC in 2017 where he primarily defended clients in employment litigation and personal injury cases.
Corley received his undergraduate degree from Marshall University in accounting followed by his Juris Doctor Degree at West Virginia University’s College of Law in 1997.
He and his wife, Kristen, have twin boys, Will and Declan, who are in middle school.
Allen named patient experience manager at St. Mary’s Medical Center
Chad Allen, a registered nurse, has been named the patient experience manager at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Allen has nearly 20 years of nursing experience, including several years in managerial positions. He has worked at St. Mary’s for more than five years, most recently as a nurse manager in the medical-surgical unit. Allen received his associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Ohio University.
Aluise honored for public service to community
Mendy Aluise, a certified public accountant and partner of the Huntington-based CPA firm of Somerville & Company, P.L.L.C., was awarded the 2019 WV Society of CPA’s Public Service Award at the organization’s annual meeting in June.
Aluise was given prestigious award for her leadership, impact and involvement in the community; and the outstanding public service she has provided throughout her career, according to the society.
Aluise has been with Somerville and Company since 2004. She is a Marshall University graduate who has extensive experience in various tax and accounting fields with a wide variety of clients. Throughout her career, she has been active in numerous professional and community organizations.