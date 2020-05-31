Smith retires after nearly a half-century
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Jeffrey E. Smith has retired as chairman of Ohio Valley Banc Corp., following a 47-year career with the company.
Thomas E. Wiseman has been appointed to be the new chairman of the board and will also continue in the role of CEO.
Smith joined Ohio Valley Bank on Jan. 2, 1973, after graduating from Gallia Academy High School and serving in the ROTC. In 1976, he became the first manager of the Jackson Pike Office near Gallipolis and in 1984 was promoted to executive vice president. He became the ninth president in the bank’s history in 1995, taking on the role of president of Loan Central as well later that year. He added CEO to his role in 2000 and was named chairman of the board and CEO in 2010.
Smith was a charter member of the board of Ohio Valley Christian School. He is a past chairman of the University of Rio Grande Board of Trustees. He also served on the board of the Ohio Bankers League and on the Community Bank Advisory Council for the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. In 2014, he was elected as the national president of the American Bankers Association Community Bankers Council.
During his tenure, Ohio Valley Bank opened 13 of its 16 present day offices, installed the first ATM in Gallia County, Ohio, launched the bank’s first website and internet banking, opened branches inside Holzer Health and Walmart, and organized Ohio Valley Banc Corp. as the bank’s holding company with publicly traded stock.
Ohio Valley Bank hopes to host a retirement celebration for Smith at a later date when safeguards allow guests to gather. The bank will make an announcement once a date is set.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The companies’ websites are www.ovbc.com and www.myloancentral.com.
Brandenburg joins Holzer Health System staff
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Gastroenterologist Rob Brandenburg, D.O., has joined the Holzer Health System. Brandenburg received his medical education at the University of Pikeville, Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine, and completed his internal medicine residency and gastroenterology fellowship at the University of Kentucky. He is board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine. Before joining Holzer, Brandenburg was at Our Lady of Bellefonte at Russell, Kentucky. Brandenburg is accepting new patients at Holzer’s Gallipolis location.
Marshall Internal Medicine welcomes Ahmed Sherif
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital have added Ahmed M. Sherif, M.D., AGAF, FASGE, to their team of gastroenterologists.
Sherif has been named an associate professor in the department of internal medicine at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He comes to Marshall Health with almost 20 years of experience in the field of gastroenterology. His clinical interests include gastroenterology, pancreatic biliary disorders and invasive therapeutic endoscopy. He sees adult patients and is skilled in all general endoscopic procedures including colonoscopy, EGD, ERCP and EUS, as well as advanced therapeutic endoscopy, EMR, ESD, TIF, POEM, luminal stenting and drainages.
He earned his medical degree at Al-Fateh University School of Medicine in Tripoli, Libya, where he also was an intern. He completed an externship at Columbia Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver, and an internal medicine residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York.
He also finished a gastroenterology fellowship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, with a subspecialty certification in gastroenterology.
Sherif is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Internal Medicine, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington and Marshall Health — Teays Valley. To schedule an appointment, call 304-691-1000 for Huntington and 304-691-6910 for Teays Valley.