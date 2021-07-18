Seven ACTC faculty receive promotion
Ashland Community and Technical College announced several faculty promotions, which took effect July 1.
Joseph Allen, of Minford, Ohio, was promoted to assistant professor in the Nursing program. Allen, who has worked at the college for six years said, “Being an alumnus of ACTC, I’m proud of my accomplishments at ACTC.”
Shannon Hankins, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, was promoted to assistant professor in the Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education program.
Hankins, who has worked at ACTC for three years said, “I thoroughly enjoy being a part of the ACTC family. It is rewarding both professionally and personally. I am honored to have been recommended and awarded a promotion by my colleagues and administrators.”
Lisa Henderson, of Flatwoods, was promoted to assistant professor in the Business Administration program. Henderson has worked at ACTC since 2014. She started as an adjunct and then transitioned to full-time employment. She said, “ACTC is a wonderful place to work. The students inspire me and my colleagues are very supportive. The institution has a positive environment that promotes learning and development.”
Mourine Smith, of Morehead, Kentucky, was promoted to associate professor in the Cosmetology program. Smith, who has worked at the college for six years, said, “I am excited and extremely appreciative for this promotion and being recognized for all the hard work I have done and will continue to do. ACTC is more than a place of employment, it is family.”
Matthew Pfau, of Grayson, Kentucky, was promoted to assistant professor in the Electrical Technology program.
Tyler Stevens, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, was promoted to associate professor in the Computer Aided Drafting and Design program.
Michael Tackett, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was promoted to associate professor in the Advanced Integrated Technology program.
Robertson joins St. Mary’s Urology
Urologist Dale Robertson, DO, has joined St. Mary’s Urology (SMMC).
Robertson joins urologists Rocco Morabito Jr., MD, FACS and Frederick Martinez, MD, FACS.
Board certified in urological surgery, Dr. Robertson received his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg and his bachelor of science degree from Marshall University. He completed his residency in urological surgery at Charleston Area Medical Center.
Prior to joining SMMC, Dr. Robertson was a urologic surgeon at Clinical Urology Associates and the site director for the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine at Gadsden Regional Medical Center in Gadsden, Alabama.
Robertson is accepting new patients in both Huntington and Hurricane. To schedule an appointment, call 304-525-3711.
Fyffe Jones Group promotes Harbour
The Fyffe Jones Group, an accounting firm with offices in Huntington, Ashland and Portsmouth, announced that Les Harbour, CPA, has been promoted to manager.
Harbour, who joined the firm in 2018, specializes in audit and attestation services, while also offering tax and compliance advice. He graduated from Marshall University in 2009 with bachelor’s degrees in both accounting and finance.
Originally from Barboursville, he is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the West Virginia Society of CPA’s, where he currently serves as the Huntington chapter’s president. Harbour works primarily in the firm’s Huntington office and is accepting new clients.