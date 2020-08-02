West Virginia broadcasters to be inducted into Hall of Fame
Three broadcasting professionals will be inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington.
Tom Resler, the Museum’s Hall of Fame committee chairman, said details about the enshrinement ceremony will be announced soon. In the past the event has been held with an audience of invited guests and has been broadcast live on a statewide network of radio stations.
The 2020 West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees are:
- Parkersburg native Francis Fisher, who moved to New York and engineered shows on the NBC radio network in the mid-1960s working alongside legends like Chet Huntley and Don Pardo.Years later he won acclaim as sound engineering expert for West Virginia Public Radio’s “Mountain Stage.” He has sound-mixed performances of R.E.M, Cheryl Crowe, Joan Baez, Judy Collins, Randy Newman and many other musicians from around the world.
- Mark Martin, who has served as sports director for both WCHS-TV and WVAH-TV in Charleston/Huntington since 2000. Martin, a Fairplain resident, has been a broadcaster of games telecast on ESPN, has won an Emmy, was named Sportscaster of the Year in West Virginia in 2002 and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Associated Press in 2009.
- Eric McGuire, the radio name of Eric Howdershelt, a creative, witty and funny DJ and show host who was raised on a dairy farm in Barbour County and has retired there now.He had a career at WELK in Elkins, in Grafton at WTBZ, WHAR in Clarksburg, Weston’s WSSN-FM, and Morgantown’s WVAQ. Topping off his more than three decades in broadcasting he even had his own statewide hookup, the Eric McGuire Network.
Marshall plastic surgery unit adds physician assistant
Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery recently welcomed Erin K. Bateman, PA-C, to its team of providers.
Bateman specializes in providing injectables such as Botox. She has a background in skin care treatment and continues to provide care at Marshall Dermatology. She received her master’s degree from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia, and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Bateman joins board-certified plastic surgeons Adel A. Faltaous, M.D. and Peter D. Ray, M.D., and aesthetician Trish McCarty. She currently sees patients on Fridays at Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery located at 5185 U.S. 60, Suite 26, in Huntington. For appointments, call 304-691-8910.
Marshall Health welcomes two to its team of OB/GYNs
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital welcome Jessica Buerck, M.D., FACOG, and Kristin Sinning, M.D., to their team of obstetricians and gynecologists.
Buerck has been named an assistant professor and Sinning has been named an instructor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Both provide routine gynecologic exams and the management of obstetric patients throughout their pregnancies via in-person and virtual visits.
Buerck most recently provided care at CHH Women’s Health. She has been practicing in the Huntington area for 10 years. She graduated from the Marshall School of Medicine where she also completed her residency. She is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Sinning earned her medical degree from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, where she also graduated with her master’s degree in public health. She completed her residency at the Marshall School of Medicine. In addition to routine care, she specializes in minimally invasive surgery.
Sinning and Buerck are accepting appointments and referrals at the Marshall University Medical Center office in Huntington. For scheduling, call 304-691-1400. Buerck also sees patients at Marshall Health — Teays Valley, 304-691-1800.