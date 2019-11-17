Three residents honored at Marshall’s school of medicine
For the first time in its five-year history, the Resident of the Month honor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has been awarded to three residents for the month of October.
Sharing the October recognition are Dr. Keitaro Nakamoto, Dr. Jenalee Corsello and Dr. Jessica Hale, all residents within the surgery program at Marshall.
Nakamoto is in his fifth and final year as a surgery resident. As the education chief resident, Nakamoto leads weekly didactics, a designed and implemented education curriculum for the residents. He is also involved in the robotic simulation and surgical skills curricula.
A graduate of the Okayama University School of Medicine in Okayama, Japan, Nakamoto was one of six Japanese physicians selected in the U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka’s Japanese National Physician Graduate Medical Education Program. The published resident is involved with numerous ongoing research projects and has presented at several national conferences.
Nakamoto received the 2019 Seddon Program Award that recognizes the most promising rising fifth-year resident. He will enter a minimally invasive surgery fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School, after he finishes residency in June 2020.
Corsello, a third-year surgery resident, earned her Doctor of Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine in Bridgetown, Barbados. She also holds a master in public health from Touro University in California and a microbial biology degree from the University of California, Berkeley. After completing residency in June 2022, the California native plans to complete a fellowship.
Hale graduated from the Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee. The third-year surgery resident is a Tennessee native who earned a biology degree from University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
She is participating in several studies, including a West Virginia Rural Health Initiative grant to study the well-being study of clinical team members in rural and urban hospitals. Hale plans to complete a plastic surgery fellowship after graduation in June 2022.
As part of their recognition as the October Resident of the Month, the trio received items including a small educational fund stipend, plaque and designated parking spot.
Courts-Midkiff joins St. Mary’s Urology
Lora Courts-Midkiff has joined St. Mary’s Urology as a certified nurse practitioner.
Courts-Midkiff received her master’s degree in nursing with a family nurse practitioner specialty from Chamberlain University and her master’s degree in nursing with a management and leadership focus from Walden University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Marshall University.
Prior to joining the team at St. Mary’s Urology, Courts-Midkiff was a registered nurse at St. Mary’s for 10 years. She is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).
Nurse practitioners join St. Mary’s Neurosurgery
Chelse Jobe, Bethany Porter and Alicia Scott have joined St. Mary’s Neurosurgery as certified nurse practitioners.
Jobe received her master’s degree in nursing with a family nurse practitioner specialty from Marysville University in St. Louis, Missouri, and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Marshall University. She is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (AANP).
Porter received her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Marshall University. She also received an associate’s degree in nursing from St. Mary’s School of Nursing. Porter is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).
Scott received her master’s degree with a family nurse practitioner specialty from Spring Arbor University in Spring Arbor, Michigan, and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Montgomery, West Virginia. She is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the AANP.
Reed joins Bellefonte Primary Care South Shore
Nurse practitioner Sara E. Reed has relocated her practice to Bellefonte Primary Care-South Shore.
Reed earned her degree as a nurse practitioner from Chamberlain University and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Morehead State University. Reed previously had her practice at the former Bellefonte Primary Care-Wheelersburg and prior to becoming a nurse practitioner worked as a nurse at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH).
St. Mary’s names Spirit of St. Mary’s Award winners
St. Mary’s Medical Center has named the winners of its Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for October.
The winner for patient care is Lee Ann Beckett, RN, staff nurse in the infusion center. The winner in the service area is Marcie Workman, supply specialist in materials management.
The Spirit of St. Mary’s Award recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional service and care to patients and their families, fellow coworkers and the community by living the values that illustrate the spirit of St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Cunningham joins Security National Trust Company
The Board of Directors of Security National Trust Company announced last week that H. Scott Cunningham will join the company as chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), effective Nov. 18.
Security National Trust Company has a Huntington location at 907 3rd Ave.
Cunningham has 24 years of professional experience in wealth management including trust & estate administration, investment advisory, wealth planning and private banking. He specialized in working with high net-worth families and individuals in growing and maintaining wealth. He also specialized in helping clients develop and implement wealth preservation and transfer strategies.
In addition to wealth management, Cunningham’s other professional experience includes working for the Pittsburgh office of Price Waterhouse as a tax consultant, and as a litigation attorney for a Pittsburgh based law firm.
Cunningham served on active duty with the U.S. Air Force and later retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve with the rank of Colonel, after 23 years of service.
He holds a B.S. in Economics from Penn State University, a M.S. in Public Management & Policy from Carnegie Mellon University, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.
Lamp Bartram Levy Trautwein & Perry named ‘Best Law Firm’
Lamp Bartram Levy Trautwein & Perry, PLLC announced last week that it has again been named to the 2020 list of Best Law Firms by U.S. News — Best Lawyers, being recognized as a Tier 1 firm in Charleston.
Also, two of the firm’s members have again been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2020.
James D. Lamp, who has been listed by Best Lawyers since 2007, was selected in the specialties of Arbitration and Mediation, Insurance Law, and Litigation — Insurance.
Randall L. Trautwein, who has been listed by Best Lawyers since 2010, was selected in the specialty of Construction Law.
Lamp Bartram Levy Trautwein & Perry, PLLC is a full-service law firm representing individuals, companies, and businesses throughout West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. Visit www.720legal.com.