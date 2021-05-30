MU student selected for national addiction education program
Elizabeth A. Goetz, a rising second-year medical student at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, was selected for the Summer Institute for Medical Students (SIMS), an addiction education program presented by the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in Center City, Minnesota.
The weeklong intensive program at one of the nation’s premier addiction treatment centers allows selected medical students to participate in patient interaction and small group therapy, along with special presentations from the clinical team and discussions with other medical students. By shadowing addiction treatment patients and family program participants, SIMS provides an inside look at the dynamics of addiction and the process of healing.
“I was born and raised in Huntington, West Virginia, and then went to Dayton, Ohio, for my undergraduate studies,” Goetz said. “Both places have been called ‘epicenters’ for the opioid epidemic, which is why this topic is so important to me. I don’t want to just hear about addiction, I want to gain the experience and perspective needed to provide a high-level of care for my future patients.”
Goetz is currently considering a career in primary care so that she can support her patients’ physical and mental health as well as healing for the entire family as an individual battles addiction, Goetz said.
Security National Trust Company promotes Fitzwater
Security National Trust Company has promoted Melony S. Fitzwater to executive vice president.
Fitzwater was also named as the fiduciary market director for the Huntington-Charleston region.
In her new role, Fitzwater will provide enhanced leadership in the local delivery of investment, trust and estate administration services. As a member of the trust bank’s trust administration committee, Fitzwater is tasked with leading her team in providing personalized and responsive service while also complying with the safeguards required of federally chartered trust banks.
“It is an honor and a privilege to work with clients on something as intimate as their financial affairs. I am grateful for the opportunities I have been given during my career and I especially appreciate working for a firm that always puts the clients’ needs ahead of its own. It is a pleasure coming to work every day and seeing how we are making a difference in the lives of our clients and their families.”
Fitzwater attended Marshall University and trust schools at Cannon Financial Institute and Midwest Trust School. She is a past president and current member of the Greater Huntington Estate Planning Council, former treasurer of the board of Dress for Success of the River Cities, current vice president of the board of Faith in Action of the River Cities, and a member of the finance team at Fellowship Baptist Church.
Fitzwater and her husband, local banker Jim Fitzwater, reside in Culloden.
Local pharmacists receive awards for teaching
Marshall University School of Pharmacy recently presented its annual Preceptor of the Year awards to 14 local pharmacists. Preceptors are experienced pharmacists who provide on-site supervision of pharmacy students during their clinical practice in local pharmacies.
“Preceptors enhance our students’ education by facilitating their transition from pharmacy theory to pharmacy practice in the real world,” said Craig Kimble, Pharm.D., associate professor and director of experiential learning at the School of Pharmacy. “We appreciate their hard work and commitment to the profession.”
The awards are determined by student feedback and voting. Each of the winners will receive a hand-blown Blenko glass apple with the Marshall University logo.
Recipients (and categories) of the 2020-2021 Preceptor of the Year Awards are:
n Jacob Dotson, Pharm.D. — Holbrook Drug in Morehead, Kentucky (Community 1 IPPE*)
n Sarah Clay, Pharm.D. — Walgreens in Wayne, West Virginia (Community 2 IPPE)
n Blake Cantrell, Pharm.D. — Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Morgan County, Kentucky (Institutional IPPE)
n Megan Mellert, Pharm.D. — Marshall Health (Outpatient Clinical IPPE)
n Maegan Joseph, Pharm.D. — King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky (Inpatient Clinical IPPE)
n Josh Bostic, Pharm.D. — Fruth Central Fill in Nitro, West Virginia (Practice Management IPPE)
n Tyler Clay, Pharm.D. — St. Mary’s Medical Center (Inpatient Clinical APPE)
n Dustin Baum, Pharm.D. — Marshall Health (Outpatient Clinical APPE)
n Daniel Collins, Pharm.D. — Walgreens in Hurricane, West Virginia (Community APPE)
n Robert Hay, B.S. Pharm, Pharm.D., BCPS — St. Mary’s Medical Center (Institutional APPE)
n Lynne Goebel, M.D., FACP — Marshall Health (Geriatrics APPE)
n Brenna Mitchell, Pharm.D. — Ebenezer Medical Outreach (Diverse Populations APPE)
n Kara Orwig, Pharm.D. — St. Mary’s Medical Center (Infectious Disease Elective APPE)
n Brian Workman, Pharm.D. — Pharmerica in Barboursville, West Virginia (COVID-19 Experiential Champion)
Information about becoming a School of Pharmacy preceptor is available by contacting Kimble by phone at 304-696-6014 or by e-mail at kimble7@marshall.edu.
O’Bryant named director of Women Business Center of Central Appalachia
ECDI has named Kelly O’Bryant as director of the Women’s Business Center of Central Appalachia. ECDI, in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration and Shawnee State University, recently announced it will open the Women’s Business Center of Central Appalachia in Portsmouth, Ohio, in 2021.
O’Bryant’s hire is a major step in seeing the WBC of Central Appalachia, ECDI’s fourth WBC in Ohio, open as a vital resource to women-owned small businesses in the region.
“I am excited to join the team at ECDI and work with entrepreneurs and communities to create and grow businesses in the Central Appalachian region,” said O’Bryant, a southern Ohio native and SSU alumna. “I want nothing more than to see this region continue to rebound and rise up to its amazing potential. I believe the WBC of Central Appalachia will be an integral part in making that happen.”
The WBC of Central Appalachia will serve as a one-stop resource to support and develop women entrepreneurs in rural and underserved areas. The center will provide business education, training and mentorship services. Facilities including printing, laptops, and wi-fi will be available to WBC members for an accessible membership fee and at no cost to current SSU students. Also, as a microloan intermediary, ECDI will provide small business loans up to $500,000 — a critical component of the WBC’s ability to create opportunities for women and local jobs.
“It is important to ECDI to create opportunities for women in this currently underserved area. Having a strong leader who is from Southern Ohio will be a critical element to our success as we enter this new market,” said Inna Kinney, founder and CEO of ECDI. “Kelly is highly qualified to serve as a local representative of ECDI and to lead the effort to grow the economy and create jobs by supporting small business entrepreneurs. We are pleased to welcome her to our team.”
Prior to joining the WBC of Central Appalachia, O’Bryant served as the director of the Export Assistance Network at The Ohio State University South Centers where she assisted southern Ohio companies with export readiness, international market research and market entry. She is certified as a business advisor by the University of Toledo, a trade and export counselor by the Small Business Administration, and a global business professional by the North American Small Business International Trade Educators.
The WBC of Central Appalachia will be housed temporarily at SSU’s Vern Riffe Center for the Arts at before making a permanent move to the University’s Kricker Innovation Hub in downtown Portsmouth, following completion of a $3.5 million renovation funded by local support, the state of Ohio and the Economic Development Administration.
SEOLS hires Bockey as staff attorney in Portsmouth
Southeastern Ohio Legal Services (SEOLS) hired Matthew Bockey as a staff attorney in its Portsmouth office.
Bockey previously worked as a staff attorney with Alaska Legal Services Corporation in Wasilla, Alaska, and served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Nepal. He holds a J.D. from Capital University Law School and a LLM from Vermont Law School.
SEOLS provides free civil legal services to people with low income and limited savings and assets. For more information, contact SEOLS at 740-354-7563.
WV SBDC hires new business navigator
The West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC), a division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, announced on Thursday that Beth Fish is joining the agency as its new business navigator.
As business navigator, Fish will connect entrepreneurs and small business owners with services provided by the WV SBDC, coordinate the agency’s Business Ask Me! Line and collaborate with WV SBDC business coaches and local, state and federal resources, all in an effort to help small businesses start, expand and succeed.
Fish will also support the WV SBDC’s recently launched WV BusinessLink program, which coordinates the development and implementation of an entrepreneurial resource network in West Virginia. Fish will work alongside Bill Woodrum, who was recently named coordinator of the WV BusinessLink program.
“Three decades of assisting entrepreneurs and, ultimately, becoming one herself has given Beth a wealth of knowledge, skills and experience and she is eager to help others through her work with the Small Business Development Center,” said WV SBDC Director Debra Martin.
Fish has supported and worked with small business owners and entrepreneurs for almost 30 years. In 2014, she decided to leave her corporate job as a media consultant to small business owners and open her own insurance agency, Fish Insurance Group LLC.
Since then, Fish’s insurance agency has grown rapidly and has provided a stepping stone to other opportunities. She currently serves on the board of directors for Friends of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and the Upper Kanawha Valley Strategic Initiatives Council. In October 2020, she established a successful short-term rental business, Rose River Cottage LLC, and is proud to hire local talent to clean and maintain the house and property.
To learn more about the West Virginia Small Business Development Center and resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs, visit WVsbdc.com.
OVP Health hires Patton as director of inpatient behavioral services
OVP Health has hired Jim Patton as director of inpatient behavioral health services.
Patton comes to OVP Health after serving for the past two years as clinic director of Acadia Healthcare’s Charleston Comprehensive Treatment Center, in Charleston, where he oversaw the daily operations of a 1,000-patient medication-assisted treatment program. Prior to that, he was deputy CEO and vice president of Spectrum Community Services in the southeast region of Pennsylvania. He has also held leadership positions in three other residential treatment facilities across the eastern United States since 2005.
As director of inpatient behavioral health aervices for OVP Health, Patton oversees operations of the OVP Health Recovery Center, a 62-bed inpatient substance abuse treatment center in South Point, Ohio, which opened in November 2020.
Patton earned a master’s in education degree from Eastern University in Wayne, Pennsylvania, in 2012, and his bachelors in elementary education degree from Eastern University in 2008.
Headquartered in downtown Huntington, OVP Health provides an extensive range of contracted emergency department and hospitalist services for partner hospitals and offers both inpatient and outpatient medication-assisted treatment and counseling services for people suffering from substance abuse disorder in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia and South Carolina.
For more information about OVP Health, go to ovphealth.com. For more information about OVP Health Recovery Center, visit ovprecovery.org.