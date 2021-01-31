Stapleton Law Office attorney receives award
Matt Stapleton, a car wreck and injury attorney at Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington, has been selected as a candidate by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys as one of the 2020 “Top 10 Under 40” for personal injury law in West Virginia.
Stapleton has handled hundreds of injury cases and obtained millions of dollars in settlements for his clients. His practice focuses on car accidents, injury liability, slip and fall injuries, animal attacks and personal injury litigation. He graduated with honors from Marshall University and from the West Virginia University College of Law.
Stapleton Law Offices is a family-based four-attorney law firm in Huntington that has been serving the Tri-State area since 1979. Stapleton Law primarily represents clients from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
Tax Commissioner Steager announces retirement
West Virginia Tax Commissioner Dale Steager announced last week that he is retiring from the West Virginia State Tax Department.
Steager’s work in the areas of West Virginia’s tax code and revenue laws spanned nearly 50 years. He was appointed as tax commissioner by Gov. Jim Justice in January 2017.
Steager began his career with the State Tax Department in 1971 and later served as general counsel for the West Virginia Department of Revenue, a position he held until October 2005, when he joined a Charleston-based regional law firm practicing in the areas of state and local tax.
Steager graduated from West Virginia University in 1968 and from the West Virginia University College of Law in 1971. He has written for several tax publications of the American Bar Association and, more recently, was the editor of the Guidebook to West Virginia Taxes, published by the West Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Steager’s retirement was effective on Friday, Jan. 29, at the close of business.
Engineering director for WV American Water namedWest Virginia American Water announced last week that Michael Raymo has been named director of engineering for the company.
Raymo replaces Brett Morgan, who recently retired from West Virginia American Water after nearly 35 years of service.
Raymo, a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and an Army veteran, joins West Virginia American Water after serving in American Water’s Military Services Group for the past 10 years, most recently as the director of capital and assessment management and regional director of operations.
Prior to joining American Water, Raymo spent more than a decade as a project engineer with S&B Engineers and Constructors in Houston, Texas, and as an engineer officer in the Army with worldwide assignments.
In his role as director of engineering, Raymo will lead the engineering and capital delivery for West Virginia American Water. He and his team will ensure safe and efficient construction activities such as water main replacements, water treatment plant upgrades, and support of West Virginia American Water’s professional operations.
McCabe appointed director of West Virginia Emergency Management Division
Gov. Jim Justice appointed G.E. McCabe as director of the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management.
McCabe has been deputy director of operations at the recently reorganized agency, which is part of the new West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, but his career of public service extends back more than three decades.
Justice appointed McCabe on Wednesday, effective immediately and subject to confirmation by the State Senate. Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Thom Kirk has been the agency’s acting director.
Among its duties, Emergency Management continues to perform key roles in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including by administering the State Emergency Operations Center.
McCabe’s lengthy tenure of public service includes 25 years with the West Virginia State Police. By the time he retired as a captain, he had established a working relationship with county 911 directors and emergency managers across West Virginia. He similarly developed solid ties with such partners as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). That background helped McCabe oversee the Statewide Interoperable Radio Network (SIRN), which has since become part of Emergency Management. As SIRN coordinator for more than 10 years, McCabe was also the vice chair of FEMA’s Regional Emergency Communications Coordination Working Group for West Virginia, four other states, and Washington, D.C.
A graduate of Marshall University with degrees in business management and police science, McCabe has also completed specialized training from the FBI Instructor Development program and West Virginia State Police Command School, as well as with the National Incident Management System and related areas.
Emergency Management endeavors to ensure the protection of life and property by providing coordination, guidance, support, and assistance to local emergency managers and first responders. The agency manages disaster preparedness, mitigation, and response and recovery efforts throughout the state by coordinating with all responsible government agencies. It also works closely with FEMA to administer assistance programs in the event of a federally declared disaster.
Kirk will continue his main role as Homeland Security Deputy secretary, as well as that of department general counsel and West Virginia’s designated Homeland Security advisor.