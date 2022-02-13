Huff promoted to OVB senior vice president
Ohio Valley Bank recently announced the promotion of Brandon Huff to senior vice president, process efficiency officer. Huff will also now serve as vice president for the Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) as well.
Larry Miller, OVB president and chief operating officer, described Huff’s extensive knowledge of the bank’s operating systems as making him extremely qualified for his new position.
“Throughout his 14 plus year career at OVB, Brandon has served in various information technology roles and has remained a lifelong learner. His education coupled with his knowledge of the bank’s various systems make him uniquely qualified for this position,” Miller said.
During his time at the bank, Huff also received the Joycelyn M. Barlow Award of Excellence, OVB’s highest honor. Huff has also received a teller achievement award as well as various incentive awards.
Huff currently resides in Huntington with his wife, Angela, and his daughter. He serves as a board member for the Marshall University Alumni Association. He is also a member of First Baptist Church in Proctorville.
More information can be found at Ohio Valley Bank’s website at www.ovbc.com.
CHH physician completes program at Naval school
Dr. Dominique Wong, an emergency physician at Cabell Huntington Hospital, completed the Executive Leaders Program at the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security on Feb. 3.
Dr. Wong is an emergency physician and chair of the hospital’s Medical Readiness Committee with responsibilities including emergency medical care, disaster preparedness, EMS medical direction, law enforcement first aid, and mass casualty training. She is an active member of her local homeland security group and Local Emergency Planning Committee. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in biology from Cornell University and a Doctor of Medicine from the Ohio State University College of Medicine.
During the 12-month program, Wong collaborated with homeland security officials from across the nation on current policy, strategy, and organizational design challenges. Wong was the recipient of the Ellen M. Gordon Award, which is voted on by the Executive Leaders Program cohort. The Ellen M. Gordon awardee is selected based on their ability to seek knowledge beyond what is commonly known, to challenge the status quo, and to look beyond standard practices and procedures to expand existing viewpoints in the homeland security enterprise.
Center for Homeland Defense and Security is the nation’s homeland security educator. Executive Leaders Program develop critical thinking, leadership, and policy skills during a rigorous 12-month program. For information, visit www.chds.us.
Hall joins family’s funeral home and crematory in Proctorville
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, welcomed Victoria “Tori” Hall to the family business.
She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marshall University in December 2021.
Hall is looking forward to continuing her family’s legacy and is a fourth generation Hall.
“I love what I do because I am able to serve and love on families the way the Lord has done for us,” she said. “At Hall Funeral Home, we are a ministry and do everything with Glory to God.”
Honorary society recognizes Luce
Melissa Luce, managing partner of the plaintiff’s law firm Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC, has been a long-standing Fellow of Litigation Counsel of America, which recently elevated her to Senior Fellow status.
LCA is a trial lawyer honorary society composed of less than one-half of 1% of American lawyers and is diverse in its composition. Senior Fellow status in the society is reserved for advanced commitment to and support of the LCA and its Diversity Law Institute and Trial Law Institute.
Luce was previously honored by the West Virginia Bar Foundation as a Fellow in its 2020 class of 15 lawyers and judges. The criteria to be selected as a Bar Foundation Fellow includes judges and lawyers whose professional, public, and private careers have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the welfare of their communities and honorable service to the legal profession.
In addition to many accolades over the years, Luce has been consecutively named to the West Virginia Super Lawyers list since 2020 and was previously recognized by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Certified Civil Trial Attorney, a distinction earned by only 1% of the approximately 41,000 actively practicing attorneys in the state. She is also AV Preeminent Peer Rated by Martindale-Hubbell for achieving the highest level of professional excellence for her legal knowledge, communication skills and ethical standards.
Luce’s current practice focuses on medical malpractice, birth trauma and injuries, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability, and wrongful death cases. She received her juris Doctor from West Virginia University College of Law and her bachelor of arts with a major in history and political science from Davis & Elkins College. In addition to West Virginia, she is also a member of the bars of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
To learn more about Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC, visit www.cldlaw.com.