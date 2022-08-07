St. Mary’s Medical Center has announced the winners of its Spirit of St. Mary’s awards for June and July.
For June, the winners are Nicole Massie, food service worker, for service and Susan Riley, unit clerk on Medical-Surgical 1, for patient care.
For July, the winners are Jonathan Hodges, community relations specialist, for service and Nathan Sowards, respiratory therapist, for patient care.
The Spirit of St. Mary’s Award recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional service and care to patients and their families, fellow coworkers and the community by living the values that illustrate the spirit of St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
