Barnes Health adds two new members
Barnes Health has added Malina Mosrie and Madison Sargent to its strategic health care marketing, advertising and public relations firm.
“We are so excited to have Malina and Madison join our rapidly growing agency,” states Barnes Health Chairman, Jeffrey M. Barnes. “They will add tremendous digital marketing, social media management and creative value to our amazing current and future clients as we move forward in 2022.”
Mosrie joins the team as social media coordinator. In her role, she will develop and implement strategic social campaigns and develop content to progress clients’ marketing goals.
She has a bachelor of business administration degree in marketing from Marshall University with a concentration in digital analytics and minors in psychology and Spanish. Mosrie is a member of the American Marketing Association and Beta Gamma Sigma International Business Honor Society. In her previous position as a marketing intern for a higher education institution, she was responsible for overseeing all social media marketing initiatives.
Sargent joins the agency as a graphic designer. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in graphic design from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, where she interned at a nationally published online magazine. Before joining Barnes Health, she also had experience designing logos and digital content for startup organizations as a freelance designer.
For more information about Barnes Health, visit www.barneshealth.com.
HillFire Medical Cannabis announces cultivation director
HillFire Medical Cannabis announced its cultivation director, Kiley Martin.
Martin started in the medical cannabis industry in 2010 and has more than 10 years experience in growing and cultivating cannabis medicine. She is from Missouri and has lived in Puerto Rico and Colorado, where she learned the ins and out of the industry, Martin is excited to call West Virginia her new home.
As announced in Dec. 2021, HillFire Medical Cannabis and The Landing Cannabis Dispensary are the partnership of West Virginia-owned companies Tariff Labs, founded by David Heeter of Spencer, West Virginia, and Mountaineer Remedy, founded by Michael Clark of Pleasants County, West Virginia, with Firelands Scientific based in Ohio and its CEO Jeff McCourt of Huron, Ohio.
HillFire, located in Millwood, is an operational growing and processing facility. The Landing Cannabis Dispensaries will be located throughout the state and will be the home of our HillFire products. The first two locations of The Landing will be opening in Huntington and Parkersburg by summer 2022.