Dempsey joins St. Mary’s cardiovascular/thoracic surgery
Dr. Anthony Dempsey, a board-certified cardiac care intensivist, has joined St. Mary’s Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons.
Dempsey received his doctor of medicine from Jefferson Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. He completed a fellowship in critical care medicine at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, a residency in general surgery at the University of Louisville School of Medicine and a residency in anesthesiology at the Temple University School of Medicine.
Dempsey is board certified in anesthesiology and critical care medicine.
Prior to joining St. Mary’s, Dr. Dempsey worked as an emergency medicine physician at Lauderdale Community Hospital in Ripley, Tennessee, and as a critical care intensivist at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky. He also served as an assistant professor in the Department of Anesthesiology at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine.
Pediatric oncologist Hess joins Marshall Health
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital welcomed Dr. Joshua A. Hess to their oncological team of providers.
Hess, a pediatric oncologist, has been named an assistant professor in the Department of Oncology at the School of Medicine. He specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of pediatric cancers and childhood hematologic disorders with research interests involving cancer metabolism. He is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.
He is a native of Charleston and earned his medical degree from Marshall’s School of Medicine, where he also finished a residency in internal medicine/pediatrics. He completed a pediatric hematology/oncology fellowship at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Hess joins Paul T. Finch, M.D., in caring for pediatric oncology patients at Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center. For appointments or referrals, call 304-399-6503.
Marshall biomechanics director earns award
Dr. Suzanne Konz, director of the Marshall University biomechanics programs, was on sabbatical last year, during which time she earned the Dr. C. Harmon Brown award from USA Track and Field and was appointed chairwoman of the National Athletics Trainers’ Association (NATA) Committee on Professional Ethics.
The Brown award is made annually to an individual whose work in the sports medicine and science field has benefited the athletes and coaches of USA Track and Field (USATF) on the national level. The award is named for the late Dr. C. Harmon Brown, an endocrinologist at the University of California-San Francisco who was a pioneer in the field of sports medicine. He served as the chairman of the Sports Sciences and Medical Committee for two decades, along with chairing the USATF’s High-Performance Sports Science group.
Konz has worked with USATF indoor weight and hammer throwers for almost 20 years, and in that time, the level of competition in the hammer has improved and resulted in American women consistently making the finals at the IAAF World Championships, winning the 2019 IAAF (International Amateur Athletic Federation, now known as World Athletics). Konz said the women’s American hammer throw record improved to 78.12 meters in 2019.
In addition to earning the Brown award, Konz has been appointed chairwoman of the NATA Committee on Professional Ethics. She said she has served as a member of the committee since 2010, but this is her first time serving in a leadership role.
Crabtree earns designation as real estate specialist for seniors
Seth Crabtree with Realty Advantage has earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation from the SRES Council of the National Association of Realtors.
Crabtree joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in understanding the needs, considerations and goals of real estate buyers and sellers age 55 and older.
Fyffe Jones Group accounting announces personnel moves
The Fyffe Jones Group, an accounting firm with offices in Huntington, Ashland and Portsmouth, announced last week that Tyler J. Gatrell has been promoted to partner.
Gatrell, who joined the firm in 2013, specializes in business consultation, taxation, litigation support and business valuations. He graduated from Marshall University with both a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2010 and a master’s degree in business administration in 2013. He was a member of the Marshall University baseball team and played professionally in the Kansas City Royals organization. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the West Virginia Society of CPAs, and the Greater Huntington Estate Planning Council.
The firm also announced that Melissa Blake-Smith has passed the CPA exam and has been promoted to senior accountant.
Blake-Smith, who joined the firm in 2003, specializes in business consultation and taxation and recently passed the CPA exam in consecutive parts. She is a 2014 graduate of Marshall University with a Regents bachelor of arts degree. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, West Virginia Society of CPAs, and the Barboursville Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Melissa is accepting new clients at the firm’s Huntington office.
The firm also welcomed Haley Phillips-Muth, Jacob Fleshman and Oscar Celedon to its team.
Phillips-Muth joined the firm in June 2019 as a staff accountant. She is a 2019 graduate of Marshall University with a master’s of science in accountancy. While attending Marshall University she was a member of Beta Alpha Psi. She is currently studying for the CPA exam.
Fleshman joined The Fyffe Jones Group in June 2020 as a staff accountant. He is a 2019 graduate of Marshall University with a bachelor’s in business administration in both accounting and finance. While attending Marshall University he was active in CRU, a campus ministry, and also several mission trips to countries around the world. He is currently studying for the CPA exam.
Celedon joined The Fyffe Jones Group in September 2020 as a staff accountant. He is a 2019 graduate of West Virginia University with a bachelor of science in business administration with emphasis in accounting.
Stapleton Law Office attorney receives award
John Warren Stapleton, the senior partner at Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington, has been selected for membership by the National Trial Lawyers as one of the “Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Lawyers” in West Virginia. The National Trial Lawyers is a third-party attorney rating service and selects only a few of the most qualified attorneys from each state to join its exclusive organization.
Stapleton has handled thousands of cases and has 40 years of experience representing people in the region. His practice focuses on family law such as divorce and child custody, and litigation, such as general civil litigation and personal injury.
Stapleton graduated with honors from Marshall University and from the West Virginia University College of Law.
Stapleton Law Offices is a family-based four attorney law firm in Huntington that has been serving the Tri-State area since 1979. Stapleton Law primarily represents clients from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
OVB promotes Stepp, Siders to top executive positions
Ohio Valley Bank announced the promotions of Bryan F. Stepp and Shawn R. Siders.
Stepp was named OVB executive vice president, lending/credit and to senior vice president, lending/credit at Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC).
Stepp is a graduate of Point Pleasant High School and of Marshall University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration. In addition, he is a 1986 graduate of the West Virginia School of Banking; a 1997 graduate of Leadership West Virginia; and a 2008 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. He began his career at OVB in 2001 as a commercial business development officer, responsible for a seven-county area encompassing both Ohio and West Virginia.
Stepp has served on a number of boards and civic organizations throughout his career. He is a past board member of the Mason County Development Authority board, Main Street Point Pleasant, Pleasant Valley Hospital Health Foundation, Boy Scouts of America Allohak Council Endowment Foundation, American Red Cross Western West Virginia and Central West Virginia chapters, as well as the Huntington Area and Mason County Chambers of Commerce.
Stepp will continue to be based at his office in the Corporate Banking department, adjacent to the main office, in downtown Gallipolis.
Siders was recently promoted to OVB senior vice president, chief credit officer and vice president at OVBC.
Beginning his OVB journey one month after graduating from Point Pleasant High School in 2001, Siders worked as the statement processing clerk in the mail room. While working at the bank, he continued to further his education and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Marshall University in 2008.
In addition, Siders is a 2012 graduate of the Ohio Bankers Association’s Bank Leadership Institute and a 2019 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has earned his Certificate of Executive Leadership.
He also has earned every certificate offered through OVB’s continuing education program and is a past recipient of the Student of the Year award.
Throughout his OVB career, Siders has worked as a customer service representative and served in shareholder relations as an administrative assistant. After earning his finance degree, he began work as a credit analyst, working extensively in the bank’s credit area.
In his community, he serves as treasurer of the Gallipolis Rotary Club, a position he has held since 2008.
Siders currently works in the new OVB on the Square office in downtown Gallipolis.
Ohio Valley Bank Corp. is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 15 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. The companies’ websites are www.ovbc.com and www.myloancentral.com.