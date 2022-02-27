Jones joins Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services
David Jones has joined Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services in Huntington.
Jones was born and raised in the East End of Huntington and was an active member of the former Otterbein United Methodist Church. He and his wife Karen now attend Christ Temple Church in Huntington.
He is a graduate of Huntington East High School. Jones and his wife are the parents of three children. After attending Marshall University and Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, Jones became a licensed funeral director and embalmer in the state of West Virginia, working at the former Kincaid-Mann Mortuary in Huntington.
In 1978, a new funeral home was being planned in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Jones was hired to consult in the design, construction and opening of the funeral home and crematory, where he was the managing director.
Later, after retiring as a licensed senior living administrator, Jones and his wife returned home to Huntington where he has now joined the Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services utilizing his knowledge serving and caring for families as a funeral and cremation service assistant. He may be reached at 304-736-8986.
Site Selectors Guild awards Lieving Ady Scholarship
The Site Selectors Guild, the professional association of the world’s leading corporate location advisors, announced the winners of the Robert M. Ady Professional Scholarships program to support economic developers in need.
One of those winners is David Lieving, president of the Huntington Area Development Council.
“It’s quite an honor to be chosen to receive the Robert M. Ady Professional Scholarship from the Site Selectors Guild,” Lieving said. “I’m looking forward to representing Huntington, West Virginia at this national event.”
The scholarship provides complimentary registration to the Guild’s annual conference, March 2-4, 2022, in San Diego, California.
A scholarship committee selected recipients based on financial need, accomplishments in economic development and a demonstrated desire to engage with site selection professionals.
“The Guild is pleased to welcome these four economic developers to our Annual Conference,” said Charlie Jewell, managing director of the Site Selectors Guild. “The winners will bring perspectives from across the country and our members are eager to meet them and hear their stories.”
