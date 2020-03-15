HUNTINGTON — Physical therapist Jason Williamson has rejoined the Huntington Internal Medicine Group in Huntington.
Williamson is a graduate of Marshall University and West Virginia University for his master’s and doctorate in physical therapy. He went on to join the team at St. Mary’s Medical Center before coming to HIMG in 2010, where he helped establish the HIMG Physical Therapy Division. He left to pursue a home health physical therapy position in 2018 and recently made the decision to return to HIMG.
“Jason is not only a very recognizable face around our region, he’s an outstanding provider that connects with his patients. We’re pleased to have him back on the team,” said Mark Morgan, chief executive officer of HIMG.
HIMG, located at 5170 U.S. 60 East, is a multi-specialty group practice founded in 1969 and now consisting of more than 70 physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners in the areas of primary care, urgent care, and medical and surgical subspecialties.