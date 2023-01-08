Fry, Rubenstein join the staff at HIMG
Russell Fry II, MD, and Jake Rubenstein, MD, have joined the physician group at HIMG, an outpatient facility of St. Mary’s Medical Center and a member of Mountain Health Network. Fry joins HIMG Ophthalmology, while Rubenstein joins HIMG Surgery.
Fry received his medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and completed his residency at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. He is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and has more than 18 years of experience in ophthalmology at practices in Huntington and Monroe, North Carolina. He joins Joseph LoCascio, MD, at HIMG Ophthalmology.
Rubenstein received his medical degree from the West Virginia University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Charleston Area Medical Center. He joins Matthew Hofeldt, MD, and Carlos Malave, MD, at HIMG Surgery.
To schedule an appointment with Fry, call 304-522-1055. For more information about Rubenstein, call 304-522-7600.
Marshall Health physician selected for OB/GYN program
Ally Roy, M.D., assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, was recently selected for the 2024 Association of Professors in Gynecology and Obstetrics (APGO) Academic Scholars and Leaders Program.
The 15-month program is taught by nationally-known educators. Up to 25 faculty members from around the nation are selected annually for the highly competitive program, which helps OB/GYN advance their skills as teachers, education program administrators and leaders. Graduates of the program focus on “excellence in education” and utilize an evidence-based approach to support education-related decision making relevant to curriculum design, instructional methods, program and performance evaluation and administrative issues.
Roy will join David Jude, M.D., Kevin Conaway, M.D., Hisham Keblawi, M.D., and Gary Gilbert, M.D. (emeritus faculty), as faculty within the School of Medicine’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology to have completed the scholars program. Fellow faculty member Amanda Pauley, M.D., is a graduate of the APGO Surgical Education Scholars Program, a similar program based on developing and implementing surgical education curricula.
“Having so many of our OB/GYN faculty selected for these prestigious APGO programs demonstrates this department’s commitment to both undergraduate and graduate medical education,” said Jude, professor and chair of the department.
HQ Publishing Co. hires Tracy Wheeler as its new vice president of sales
HQ Publishing Co., which produces such magazines as the Huntington Quarterly, Marshall University magazine, West Virginia Chamber magazine and West Virginia Lawyer magazine, recently hired Tracy Wheeler as its new vice president of sales.
In this role, Wheeler will oversee advertising sales for all the company’s publications. Wheeler is a 1993 graduate of the University of Louisville and worked most recently as a sales associate for Worth New York and The Carlisle Collection.
“Tracy brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success to the HQ team. She brings value to our publications and we’re excited to have her onboard,” Jack Houvouras, president of HQ Publishing Co., said in a press release.
Founded in 1989, HQ Publishing Co. is most well-known for publishing the Huntington Quarterly. Over the years the magazine has promoted the positive aspects of the Huntington region including cover stories about such individuals as Soupy Sales, Chuck Yeager, Brad Dourif, Joan Edwards, Chuck Ripper, Chad Pennington, Bill Noe, Brad Smith, Jan Rader, Tyler Childers, Woody Williams and Carter G. Woodson.
RCBI technical trainer has been certified as welding inspector
Brad Lowe, technical trainer for the Advanced Welding Program at the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), has earned certified welding instructor status from the American Welding Society, the premier industry accreditor.
With this new certification, Lowe will inspect the welds of students in RCBI’s career skills programs as well as perform on-site inspections for manufacturers across the region. RCBI’s other welding instructor, Eric Cochran of St. Albans, also is a certified welding inspector.
Inspectors are responsible for overall safety, ensuring that welds and welding operations meet safety codes and specifications. To qualify to test to become a certified welding instructor, individuals must demonstrate that they have extensive education and experience in the field.
Lowe has 25 years of welding experience and is a graduate of the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology in Troy, Ohio — one of the country’s premier welding programs — and has earned more than 50 welding certifications. He joined RCBI in spring 2021 as the technical trainer for the Advanced Welding program. He also serves as an instructor of the Welding Technology Program offered in partnership with Mountwest Community and Technical College.
The Ironton, Ohio, resident previously served as a welder for Tri-America Contractors of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and completed a five-year apprenticeship with Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 577. A U.S. Army veteran, he is a graduate of Ironton High School.
To contact Lowe or learn more about RCBI’s Advanced Welding Program, email lowef@rcbi.org or call 304-781-1668.
Stapleton Law attorney receives award
Matt Stapleton, a car wreck and injury attorney at Stapleton Law in Huntington, has been chosen by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys to receive the 2023 “Top 10 Under 40” award for personal injury law in West Virginia.
The National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys was established with the goal of discovering and recognizing the top 10 personal injury attorneys in each state. This is Stapleton’s fourth year in a row being selected to this list for his work in personal injury law.
Stapleton has handled hundreds of injury cases and obtained millions of dollars in settlements for his clients. His practice focuses on car accidents, truck and motorcycle wrecks, wrongful death, slip and fall injuries, animal attacks, and general personal injury litigation.
Stapleton graduated with honors from Marshall University and from the West Virginia University College of Law.
Stapleton Law Offices is a family-based three-attorney law firm in Huntington that has served the Tri-State area since 1979. Stapleton Law primarily represents clients from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.