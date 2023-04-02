Athletic training faculty member inducted to WVATA Hall of Fame
Marshall University athletic training faculty member Jenni Wheeler-Johnson has been honored by the West Virginia Athletic Trainers’ Association as a Hall of Fame inductee.
Wheeler-Johnson is the first woman inducted into hall.
The clinical coordinator joined the Marshall athletic training staff as an assistant professor/clinical coordinator in August 2019. She completed her undergraduate studies at West Virginia University with a degree in physical education/athletic training. In her time at WVU, she worked with the football, swimming & diving, men’s tennis and gymnastics teams.
Before joining the faculty at Marshall, Wheeler-Johnson was employed as an associate head athletic trainer and faculty member in the athletic training education program at the University of Charleston. Her primary roles outside of the classroom involved working with the baseball and women’s soccer programs while providing secondary coverage of men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s golf.
She is a member of the National Athletic Trainer’s Association, Mid-Athletic Trainers’ Association and the West Virginia Athletic Trainers’ Association.
Wheeler-Johnson was honored last weekend at the West Virginia Athletic Trainer’s Association award dinner in Charleston.
West Virginia State Bar announces new officers, members
The West Virginia State Bar announced new officers and members of the West Virginia State Bar Board of Governors for 2023-24.
New officers are Christopher B. Frost, president; Shannon P. Smith, president-elect; and David D. Amsbary, vice president.
Newly elected members of the State Bar’s Board of Governors are Dean G. Makricostas, Weirton; Joseph R. Canestraro, Moundsville; Angela N. Brunicardi-Doss, Parkersburg; Thomas H. Peyton, Nitro; and Abraham J. Saad, Huntington.
Newly elected officers of the West Virginia State Bar’s Young Lawyer Section board are Lindsey D.C. McIntosh, chairperson; Taylor P. Coplin, chairperson-elect; and Nicholas E. Gordon, secretary.
Newly elected members of the State Bar’s Young Lawyer Section board are Katherine “Katie” R. Herrmann, Wheeling; Kyle A. Elliott, Friendly; John M. Isner, Parkersburg; and Julian P. Pecora, Huntington.
KDMC members recognized for work
King’s Daughters Medical Center’s sterile processing technician Lauren Caskey is the 2023 recipient of the Healthcare Sterile Processing Association’s Golden Slipper for Service Excellence Award, presented for demonstrating exceptional service that went beyond the traditional scope of her role.
To be eligible, a sterile processing professional must be nominated by a supervisor, manager, director or administrator. Caskey was nominated by sterile processing manager Glenna Osborn, who wrote of Caskey’s rededication to her career and team members.
“Lauren started developing strong relationships with her team members, making sure if they had a bad day she could find a way to cheer them up, even if it was buying them their favorite candy bar at break time,” Osborn said. “A few months later our hospital called for KD Coaches, a recognition program for staff who are going above their call to help encourage and train new staff. Within a few days Lauren was nominated and accepted as a KD Coach.”
Osborn said Caskey was sending monthly reports to the Patient Experience Team on improvements that the team was experiencing in the department.
The award recognizes a Sterile Processing professional who demonstrates exceptional service that goes beyond the traditional scope of their role.
Caskey was not the only member of the King’s Daughters team to be recognized by the association for 2023. Osborn also received the Healthcare Sterile Processing Association’s Sterile Processing Leadership Award.
The award recognizes a sterile processing supervisor, manager, director, or equivalent who has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and has made significant contributions to their team, department and facility.
Osborn oversees four sterile processing locations and leads the monitoring of more than 40 off-site locations. The sterile processing team reprocessed 2.5 million instruments and devices in 2022 and has a 99.8% rating for quality goal.
In the fall of this year, the department will be stepping into a new location on the second floor on the Ashland campus, the hospital said.
The new space will allow for improved workflow for processing of critical devices; space for additional job duties for surgery care cart building and tracking; and full storage of surgery trays.
“Having two people from King’s Daughters be recognized internationally for excellence in sterile processing is very rare,” Deana Milum, executive director of Surgical Services, said in the release. “Glenna and Lauren are two people on a stellar team who do industry-leading work for us at King’s Daughters.”
Caskey and Osborn will be recognized during the HSPA’s 2023 Annual Conference and Expo in May in Nashville.