Chirico named to Marshall Health leadership team
Michael J. Chirico has been named chief of strategic advocacy and external relations for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health.
Chirico, a licensed attorney, has extensive experience in government relations. He previously served as chief of staff for former U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins and as deputy chief of staff and counsel for U.S. Rep. Carol Miller.
Chirico has also previously worked a lobbyist for the West Virginia State Medical Association, advocating for physician and health care-related issues. He most recently held the position of government liaison and policy advisor for the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission in Washington, D.C., where he served as the agency official who advised the presidential-appointed chair on relevant management, internal policy and legislative issues.
In his new role at Marshall Health and the School of Medicine, Chirico will act as a liaison with federal and state elected and appointed officials. With a focus on economic and community development, he will seek opportunities to collaborate with government agencies and external organizations to advance the School of Medicine’s mission.
Chirico previously served on a number of West Virginia-based boards of directors, including Hospice of Huntington, Facing Hunger Foodbank, Generation West Virginia and United Way of the River Cities. He is a 2016 graduate of Leadership West Virginia and was recognized in 2019 as part of The State Journal’s Generation Next: 40 Under 40.
Chirico and his family have called Huntington home since 1991. He holds a B.A. in political science from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and earned his law degree from Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University in Lansing.
Amanda Davis joins Calwell Luce diTrapano in Charleston
Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC has announced that seasoned litigator Amanda J. Davis has joined its law practice in Charleston.
Davis has practiced law in West Virginia since 2003. Her practice at Calwell Luce diTrapano will focus primarily on medical malpractice claims, prison abuse injuries, excessive force cases, products liability and defective product claims, premises liability, automobile negligence and large truck accidents, wrongful death claims, and other serious injury cases.
Prior to joining Calwell Luce diTrapano, Davis was a partner with McQueen Davis PLLC in Huntington. She earned her juris doctor from Capital University Law School in Columbus and received a bachelor of arts degree from West Virginia State College. During her undergraduate education, she worked as a clerk in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. While practicing law, Davis completed an intensive program at the National Institute for Trial Advocacy, which trains participants to master opening statements, direct and cross-examinations and closing arguments, among other essential courtroom skills for trial attorneys.
Embalmer to assist with victims of Ky. tornadoes
Local embalmer and post-mortem reconstructive surgery specialist Shane A.S. Ritchie, CFSP, lead embalmer for Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville, Ohio, was recently called in to perform reconstructive work on victims of the Kentucky tornadoes.
Ritchie is one of a handful of specialists in the U.S. who can make a victim of massive trauma, which would otherwise be unviewable for their funeral service, recognizable and viewable.
Ritchie is a licensed funeral director and embalmer in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia, a published author, lecturer and teacher on the subjects of advanced embalming and post-mortem reconstructive surgery.
“We are happy to allow Shane the time to assist in this tragedy. This is a perfect example of the true heart of funeral service,” said Ernie Hall, of Hall Funeral Home, in a news release.
Ashland letter carrier Ed McComas recognized
The Postal Service honored Ashland Letter Carrier Warren “Ed” McComas as a Postmaster General Hero for his actions aiding a customer who was stuck on a ladder.
Earlier this year while delivering his mail route, McComas heard cries for help. One of his customers had climbed a ladder to the second story of her home. Once there, the customer was overcome with a fear of heights. She was unable to move for about 20 minutes until McComas came to her rescue. The customer later contacted the Post Office to let them know McComas was her hero.
The customer attended the award presentation for McComas on Dec. 21.
The Postmaster General Hero Award is given to those who perform a heroic act above and beyond the call of duty while on the job.