Spirit of St. Mary’s award winners for September are announced
St. Mary’s Medical Center has named the winners of its Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for September.
The winners are Miranda Hayden, an aide at St. Mary’s gift shop, Madeleine’s Boutique and Unique Gifts, for service; and Robin Blankenship, an LPN in the Medical Cardiology Unit, for patient care.
The Spirit of St. Mary’s Award recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional service and care to patients and their families, fellow coworkers and the community by living the values that illustrate the spirit of St. Mary’s Medical Center.
HIMG welcomes Vilchez to cardiology team
Huntington Internal Medicine Group, an outpatient facility of St. Mary’s Medical Center and a member of Mountain Health Network, has added Daniel E. Vilchez to its cardiology team.
Vilchez completed medical school at the Universidad del Zulia School of Medicine in Venezuela and his residency at the Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago. He completed two fellowships in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Ohio Valley Bank announces compliance promotions
Ohio Valley Bank recently announced promotions within the bank’s compliance department.
Andrew Hudson was promoted to vice president, senior compliance officer, CRA, privacy and fair lending officer. In this role, Hudson will oversee the bank’s compliance team.
Hudson is a 2010 graduate of Marshall University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics. He grew up in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, and graduated from Point Pleasant High School in 2006.
Outside of work, Hudson enjoys watching and going to a variety of sporting events. He resides in Independence, Kentucky, with his wife.
Mary McKinniss was promoted to compliance officer II.
McKinniss obtained an associate’s in business management from the University of Rio Grande as well a bachelor’s in applied management from Ohio University. She also earned a banking certification from the University of Rio Grande. She is a 2012 graduate of River Valley High School.
In her spare time, she enjoys watching Marvel movies. McKinniss resides in Gallipolis, Ohio with her husband and their two daughters.
Jacob Wheeler was named senior compliance analyst. Wheeler graduated from the University of Rio Grande in 2016, where he obtained bachelor’s degrees in marketing and business. He is also a 2011 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. Wheeler is involved in his community and currently sits on multiple boards for Grace United Methodist Church. In his spare time, he enjoys watching the Columbus Blue Jackets hockey team. He resides in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Ohio Valley Bank also announced the promotion of John Copley to assistant vice president, collections manager.
Copley has been part of the OVB team for more than 24 years, during which he has held roles in many different areas of the bank. He is a 1987 graduate of Marietta College, where he obtained bachelor’s degrees in finance and management. He is a 1983 graduate of Williamson High School in Williamson, West Virginia.
Outside of work, Copley is active in the community and has coached various sports for 30 years. He also served in his church’s youth ministry for 25 years. In his free time, he enjoys attending church and spending time with his wife and two daughters.