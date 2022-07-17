Plymale vice chair of Southern Regional Education Board
State Sen. Bob Plymale was elected the vice chair of the Southern Regional Education Board’s Legislative Advisory Council on June 27 at the nonpartisan board’s annual meeting.
He succeeds state Representative Terri Collins of Alabama as the council’s vice chair.
Southern Regional Education Board is a nonpartisan compact of 16 states working to improve education at all levels, from early childhood to the workforce. Plymale joined both the SREB board and the Legislative Advisory Council in 2003. He joined the board’s executive committee in 2005 and served as board treasurer from 2013 to 2022.
He also has served on the SREB Commission on Career and Technical Education, Commission on College Affordability in the South, Commission on Computer Science and Information Technology and Middle Grades Commission.
Plymale lives in Huntington.
Advantage Valley hires Phillips as business research, manager
CHARLESTON — Advantage Valley Inc. has recently hired Jonathan Phillips as a business research and information manager, a new full-time position within the organization.
His responsibilities include collecting and maintaining data and performing data analyses related to regional economic development efforts. His work supports market research for business recruitment, retention and attraction activities in various industry segments. Before joining Advantage Valley, Phillips worked in communications at Goodwill Industries of Southern Ohio. He graduated from Shawnee State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history. As part of his coursework, Phillips completed asset mapping research through the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Appalachian Teaching Project and presented findings to community leaders in the region and in Washington, D.C.
Advantage Valley Inc. is a nonprofit economic development and marketing organization that works with West Virginia, local governments, county economic development authorities, sector and business leaders, chambers of commerce, academic and training institutions, and nonprofit partners to market a nine-county region to help strengthen the region’s economy.
Area native honored with award in SC
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Randall S. “Randy” Webster was a recipient of the Distinguished Patron Award from Horry-Georgetown Technical College, presented during its commencement exercises May 12.
Webster been in public safety for 40 years, 33 of those years with Horry County, South Carolina. A native of Huntington, he began his career with the Huntington Fire Department and as a paramedic with Cabell County Emergency Medical Service. He and his wife of 34 years, Amy, relocated to Horry County in May 1989 when he began his career with Horry County EMS. Since that time, Webster has held various management and leadership roles, including deputy director of EMS and fire chief for Horry County Fire Rescue. He is most notable for his position as director of emergency management, which he still holds, while also serving as the assistant county administrator responsible for public safety.
Webster is recognized for his leadership during the many natural disasters the area has experienced through the years. As emergency management director since 2003, Randy has managed Horry County’s response to over 20 significant weather or other events, including Hurricane Matthew in 2017, Hurricane Florence in 2019, and the first Bike Fest Task Force in 2015.
He also has served on local, state, regional and federal level boards and agencies.
Webster has also held the position of president and vice president of the South Carolina Emergency Management Association and was honored as the South Carolina Emergency Management Director of the Year by the South Carolina Emergency Management Association. Under his leadership, the Horry County Emergency Management Department has twice received the South Carolina Emergency Management Agency of the Year.
Randy Webster is the son of Dan and Shirley Webster of Kenova. He and his wife, Amy, have two sons: Chandler (Allison) and Marshall.