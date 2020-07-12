Essential reporting in volatile times.

Cornelius named CEO of Farm Credit of the Virginias

Brad Cornelius will become CEO of Farm Credit of the Virginias, a regional lending cooperative, on July 15.

Cornelius has more than 20 years serving and leading AgFirst district cooperative lending efforts.

Cornelius began his career with the Farm Credit System at AgGeorgia Farm Credit where he served as loan officer, branch manager and regional lending manager. From there, he advanced to CCO of AgChoice Farm Credit in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Cornelius went on to serve as CEO of Cape Fear Farm Credit in Fayetteville, North Carolina, before joining the FCV senior leadership team last June as CCO.

Cornelius grew up in Cartersville, Georgia. He received his bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of Georgia and went on to complete an MBA in finance from Georgia State University. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Southeastern Ag Lending School at Clemson University.

