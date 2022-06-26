Fife takes on new role for Mountain Health Network
John “J.K.” Fife, MBA, has been named vice president of supply chain operations for Mountain Health Network. He will be responsible for planning, developing and controlling the acquisition and distribution of equipment, supplies and services to support the operation of Mountain Health and its member hospitals.
An employee of Cabell Huntington Hospital and Mountain Health for nearly six years, Fife previously served as the director of supply chain operations for Mountain Health and as the assistant director of materials management at Cabell Huntington. He received his master of business administration in strategic leadership from Amberton University and a bachelor of business administration from Marshall University.
Herald-Dispatch welcomes 3 interns this summer
The Herald-Dispatch has welcomed three college students as interns this summer.
Katelyn Aluise is a rising senior at West Virginia University who is interning with The Herald-Dispatch as a general assignment reporter through the West Virginia Press Association Foundation.
Aluise is a Huntington native and the daughter of Kelli and Tony Aluise. She graduated from Huntington High School in 2020 and attended George Washington University for two years before transferring to WVU.
Aluise wrote for The GW Hatchet student newspaper and is currently the investigations editor for The Daily Athenaeum, WVU’s student newspaper.
She is set to graduate in spring of 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, with a minor in political science.
Tyler Spence is a Huntington native studying journalism, public relations and political science at Marshall University, with a particular passion for U.S. politics and international journalism. He is interning as a general assignment reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.
Spence has traveled West Virginia to tell stories of some of the state’s most misunderstood towns, and closely covered the selection of Marshall’s presidential search in fall of 2021. He is currently the executive editor of Marshall’s student newspaper The Parthenon and is involved as a leader in the local Young Life organization at Huntington High School.
Alaina Laster is completing a digital content marketing internship with HD Media. She is a rising junior at Marshall University who is majoring in broadcast journalism with a double minor in French and graphic design.
Laster is from East China, Michigan, and chose Marshall to further her academic and athletic career. She is a member of the Marshall University Swimming and Diving team and has been diving for five years.
She loves to read, write and shop. When she graduates, she hopes to work as a news anchor or reporter and one day include fashion in her career.
Huntington Federal Savings Bank announces promotions
Huntington Federal Savings Bank has promoted Amber Mullins to vice president of compliance and Gwyneth LoCascio to internal auditor.
Mullins will oversee Huntington Federal’s operational processes and procedures on an ongoing basis to ensure that they meet federal and state regulatory compliance standards. She will also ensure that regulatory reporting and filing deadlines are met.
Mullins joined Huntington Federal in 2019 as its internal auditor. Her career, which has spanned 15 years in the financial services industry, has included a variety of auditing and internal control positions across companies that have included a Charleston-based accounting and consulting firm, a global credit card financier and an 11-branch banking system in Georgia.
Mullins holds her undergraduate degree in business and accounting from Tusculum College in Greeneville, Tennessee, a master of arts degree in business administration from Reinhardt University in Waleska, Georgia, and a master of science in accountancy from Kennesaw State University in Marietta, Georgia.
Mullins also received the professional designation of certified internal control auditor in November 2021.
LoCascio joined Huntington Federal earlier this year. She will monitor and audit financial and compliance controls and routinely submit findings to senior management and the board of directors. LoCascio established her career 2017, working with two large Charleston-based public accounting firms. She worked with manufacturing and financial industry clients.
LoCascio received a bachelor of arts in media studies from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, and a master of science in accountancy from Marshall University.
Established in 1934, Huntington Federal Savings Bank has its headquarters at 1049 5th Ave., Huntington, along with four branch locations across Cabell, Putnam and Wayne counties. More information can be found at www.huntingtonfederal.com.
MU professor named president of Historic Glenwood Foundation
Marshall University professor Luke Eric Lassiter was named president of the Historic Glenwood Foundation at a reception on June 8. The director of the graduate humanities program at Marshall, Lassiter has served on the foundation’s board and now will take over as president.
The professor of humanities and anthropology has worked closely with the organization in the past as a member of its board, collaborating with the foundation on several public and private educational collaborations.
The Historic Glenwood Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of Glenwood, a National Register of Historic Places property in Charleston. The goal of the foundation is to preserve, collect and facilitate or sponsor research relating to the property, which includes helping to promote local and regional history in and around Charleston. The foundation has sponsored many graduate humanities program projects, including graduate seminars, student internships, and research by faculty and students.
The Historic Glenwood facility is the site of an academic-based research effort involving multiple entities. Thousands of documents relating to Glenwood residents and others from the Kanawha Valley are reviewed and cataloged under the supervision of faculty from West Virginia State University and Marshall University.
Students from both universities participate in the effort to archive and preserve historical information involving Glenwood and other parts of Charleston. Among that effort is the Glenwood Center for Scholarship in the Humanities, a public-private partnership between the Historic Glenwood Foundation, the West Virginia State University history program and Marshall’s graduate humanities program. The scholarship center was established in 2014.
The center works to host regular speaker series, classes and workshops in conjunction with academic program at Marshall and West Virginia State. The Glenwood Scholarship program also works to support humanities-based research, hosting visiting scholars, involving students in the archival work done on site and other preservation projects.
For more information visit www.historicglenwoodfoundation.org.
Epilepsy Foundation West Virginia welcomes new board members
The national Epilepsy Foundation’s West Virginia chapter has added four new members to its statewide advisory board: Heather Black, parent, of Proctorville, Ohio; Azara Singh, pediatric neurologist, CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital; Amanda White, community outreach supervisor, The Health Plan; and Lauren Lynd, territory manager, Neurelis.
The new board members will work with regional and national staff leadership to develop programs and support fundraising efforts for the more than 21,000 people living with epilepsy in West Virginia.
Other members currently serving are Kelli Caseman, executive director, Think Kids; Aman Dabir, neurologist, West Virginia University School of Medicine; Kevin Gill, parent and key account manager, LivaNova; Carol Ward, coordinator, Office of Student Support and Well Being, West Virghnia Department of Education; Linda Anderson, parent, Huntington; Frank Defino, provider liaison, UCB Pharma; David Gloss, neurologist, Charleston Area Medical Center; Samrina Hanif, neurologist, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University; Mitzi Payne, pediatric neurologist, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine; and Maurine Stuart, parent and board-certified patient advocate, Pocahontas County.
The EFWV is a new chapter of the national Epilepsy Foundation. Established in December 2018, the West Virginia chapter seeks to support and mobilize the epilepsy community through educational activities, direct services, advocacy and research. For more information visit www.epilepsy.com. Those interested in volunteering or wanting more information may contact Kira Eyring at keyring@efa.org.