Cabell Huntington Hospital has named the winners of its Employee of the Month Award for January.
The winner for the non-clinical employee category is John Lusher, a security guard for the Cabell Huntington Hospital 20th Street Professional Building, and the winner for the clinical category is Amanda Archambault, an RN in the Float Pool Department.
The Employee of the Month award recognizes employees who go above and beyond to provide excellent service and care to patients and their families, fellow coworkers and the community they serve. These employees exemplify the hospital’s mission, vision and values. Each award recipient is given a certificate of achievement and receives a $100 cash award and a designated parking space for the month.
Young named February Resident of the Month
Adam Young, M.D., has been named the February Resident of the Month for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean of graduate medical education.
Young is finishing his fourth and final year of the OB-GYN residency at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. The Greenville, South Carolina, native obtained his M.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Greenville. Before attending medical school, Young enlisted in the Army and served on active duty for more than a decade.
As part of his Resident of the Month recognition, Young received a plaque and designated parking spot.
After completing his training in June, Young will move to Lynchburg, Virginia, where he will enter private practice. He and his wife, Sonja, have three children: Sebastian, Loreley and Theodor.
