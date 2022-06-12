Felder, Painter named to new positions at MU
HUNTINGTON — Two senior-level university administrators will assume new roles in Marshall University President Brad D. Smith’s administration, effective July 2.
Bruce B. Felder, director of human resources, has been promoted to serve as the university’s inaugural chief talent and diversity, equity and inclusion officer and Virginia R. “Ginny” Painter, currently senior vice president for communications and marketing, has been named chief of staff.
“The evolution of the university’s organization structure, which includes the announcements we’re making today, allows for realignment of existing resources and permits the university to develop new areas of emphasis and focus,” Smith said. “Both Bruce Felder and Ginny Painter are forward-thinking, strategic-minded individuals who are perfectly prepared to help lead Marshall in these new capacities.”
Felder joined Marshall in 2014 as director of human resources after seven years at Cabell Huntington Hospital as manager of human resources. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Marshall in 2002 with a double major in business management and management information systems. In 2007, he earned a master of science in strategic leadership from Mountain State University. In 2022, he graduated from Tulane Law School with a master of jurisprudence in labor and employment law. He is certified as a senior professional of human resources and has earned multiple certifications in human resources, leadership, and management. Felder is also a military veteran, having served in the Army National Guard. He received the Bronze Star Medal in 2006 for his achievement in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
With more than 30 years’ experience in higher education and government communications, marketing and administration, Painter was named to her current position as senior vice president in 2014. Her leadership includes service at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, the University of Charleston, Marshall University Research Corporation and as deputy commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Culture and History. Painter received several awards from the West Virginia chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, and she was honored with the Distinguished West Virginian Award by Gov. Joe Manchin in 2009 for her work on the new West Virginia State Museum. In 2018, she received a Women of Marshall Outstanding Achievement Award from the Marshall University Women’s Center and Women’s Studies program. She has a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Marshall and a master’s in business administration from the University of Charleston.
In addition to the realignment, the university has launched national searches for several other top-level spots to replace individuals who have previously announced their intentions to retire, have been serving in an interim capacity or are assuming new roles in the university. They are chief marketing and communications officer, chief information officer and chief financial officer. The university administration expects all of the new positions will be filled by late September.
Blauvelt joins OhioSE team as project analyst
Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) announced Gloria Blauvelt as its new project analyst.
Before joining OhioSE, Blauvelt worked in the leadership development and policy advocacy sector as well as in local government in Central Texas, leading initiatives to improve the quality of life for residents.
Born in Mexico, she has dedicated her career to improving life outcomes for the communities she lives and serves, including southeast Ohio, which she now calls home.
She holds a bachelor’s in philosophy from the University of Texas-Pan American and a master’s in public administration from the University of Texas-Arlington.
Blauvelt’s professional journey has been influenced by her family’s circumstances and experiences navigating America as immigrants and migrant field workers in the Midwest.
“I strongly believe that an individual’s economic background should not limit their educational access and job opportunities,” she said. “This belief is what inspires my work in economic development. From my time as an advocate for affordable housing, as an economics teacher through Teach For America, in community development, and most recently in policy and leadership development, improving the lives of the communities I live and work in is at the forefront of my work.”
At OhioSE, Blauvelt will support site selection and project management, working with the OhioSE team to manage and execute projects.
Wilmink gets wealth advisor recognition
Wilmink Smith Cline Wealth Advisors in Barboursville announced its founder Tom Wilmink has been named a 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes.
“Recognition as a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor is a huge honor,” said Wilmink. “My team and I strive for excellence when it comes to wealth management and helping clients achieve greater financial security, and we’re thrilled to see our efforts validated through this award.”
The list — composed of high-performing financial services professionals — is based on a variety of factors, including revenue produced, assets under management, compliance records and industry experience.
Honorees are nominated by their firms, and each advisor is vetted, interviewed and assigned a ranking by SHOOK Research. Forbes receives more than 30,000 applicants for the annual ranking, and only a small percentage are named among the best wealth advisors in their state. More than 100 of the honorees are Northwestern Mutual advisors — the company’s best-ever showing on the annual ranking.
Wilmink began his career with Northwestern Mutual in 1988. His firm focuses on wealth management, financial and retirement planning, investment strategies and risk management solutions.
In addition to the Best-In-State recognition, Wilmink was included in Forbes’ “Top Financial Security Professionals 2021” ranking. The list honored the nation’s top-performing wealth advisors who provide holistic planning, focusing on highly skilled financial guidance and risk mitigation.