Davis named November ‘Resident of the Month’
Zachary Davis, D.O., has been named the November “Resident of the Month” for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, announced Paulette S. Wehner, vice dean of graduate medical education.
Davis is completing his third and final year of the family medicine residency program at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. A Hindman, Kentucky, native, Davis has an undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Kentucky followed by a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Davis was nominated by Courtney Wellman, an assistant professor of family and community health, for his leadership in caring for his hometown when late summer flooding ravaged eastern Kentucky communities including Hindman. In addition, Davis continues to exemplify leadership in the clinic setting.
After completing his training in June 2023, Davis, his wife, Briana, and son Beckham plan to move back to southeastern Kentucky, where he will join the Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation.
As part of his Resident of the Month recognition, Davis received a plaque and designated parking spot.
Toth namened new local coordinator for ICES
International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) has appointed Terry Toth Jr. as a new local coordinator. Toth recently moved to Huntington from Michigan after living there for 45 years.
Toth said he and his family have enjoyed hosting exchange students for the last three years.
Toth worked two years as a corrections officer and was on a fire department for 22 years.
Toth said he is excited for this new opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families that host them, and he says having exchange students in local schools and communities increases mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries. He will be working with families and schools in Huntington and in the surrounding area.
Toth enjoys spending time with family playing games, riding his motorcycle with his wife, bowling, mini golf, watching movies, fishing, going to dirt track races and sitting around bonfires.
Exchange students live as a member of the host family — not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses. Host families provide room and board and parental guidance to the student.
As the local coordinator, Toth is available to answer questions, give advice and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience.
For more information about hosting or working with ICES, contact Toth at ttoth@icesusa.org.
Advantage Valley hires Brandstetter
Advantage Valley has hired Tyler Brandstetter as its FASTER WV (Fostering Advantages for Startups & Entrepreneurial Resurgence in West Virginia) business coach. The FASTER program helps individuals start or expand their businesses throughout a 10-county region in the Charleston and Huntington metro areas and beyond. Brandstetter will provide business coaching services to entrepreneurs in Kanawha, Putnam, Lincoln, Boone, Braxton and Clay counties.
Before joining Advantage Valley, Brandstetter was the FASTER WV business coach at the West Virginia Small Business Development Center and also served as the BusinessLink coordinator. Prior to that, he managed the EDA University Center as the executive coach for the entrepreneurial development at the Robert C. Byrd Institute. Brandstetter received his bachelor’s degree from Marshall University with a double major in entrepreneurship and marketing.
The FASTER WV program offers a variety of technical services, counseling and financing assistance to individuals starting or growing small businesses. Services are free of charge. Since its inception two years ago, the FASTER WV program has served over 376 clients with over 3,291 hours of coaching. As a result, 52 new businesses and 77 new jobs have been created, 66 businesses have improved, $181,000 in loans have been made, and $575,960 has been leveraged in additional private investment.
Advantage Valley Inc. is a regional economic development organization with a mission to create economic opportunity in the Charleston-Huntington metro areas by attracting investment and building collaboration among community stakeholders.