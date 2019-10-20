St. Mary’s names Spirit of St. Mary’s Award winners
St. Mary’s Medical Center has named the winners of its Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for September.
The winner for patient care is Amy Martin, care manager in the care management department. The winner in the service area is Jolene Pack, environmental aide in the environmental services department.
The Spirit of St. Mary’s Award recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional service and care to patients and their families, fellow co-workers and the community by living the values that illustrate the spirit of St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Bon Secours Mercy Health announces new chief nursing executive
Bon Secours Mercy Health has announced that Stephanie Meade has accepted the role of chief nursing executive (CNE) Mid-American Group/Cincinnati. She has held this role on an interim basis since January.
In this role, Meade provides ministry leadership, strategic and operational direction for nursing and clinical care delivery across practice settings within the group; is accountable, in partnership with the Mid-American Group president and chief clinical officer, for the safety, quality and experience of care at every point of service and for the safety of associates and partners; leads nursing strategic operations in Mercy Health’s Cincinnati locations; serves as the voice of nursing and patients within executive forums and other groups to inform and advocate for people, process and technology structures; and leads processes to realize organizational strategic objectives.
Meade earned her doctorate degree in nursing practice, a master’s of science degree in nursing, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Cincinnati and a master’s of business of administration and post-graduate certificate in health care informatics from Northern Kentucky University.
Meade and her family live in Northern Kentucky.
Sareen joins Tri-State Neuro Solutions in Ashland
Neurologist Dr. Amarjeet S. Sareen has joined Tri-State Neuro Solutions, located at 2222 Winchester Ave., Suite C, an Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) affiliated practice.
Sareen earned his medical degree from University College of Medical Sciences, affiliated with the University of Delhi in Delhi, India. He completed his neurology residency at the University of Connecticut Health Center and the affiliated Hartford Hospital and UConn Health Center in Farmington, Connecticut. Sareen also completed a family medicine internship at St. Joseph Hospital Health Center in Syracuse, New York, and a stroke fellowship at the State University of New York’s Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn.
Sareen is certified by the American Academy of Neurology. He joins Kellee Johnson in providing care at Tri-State Neuro Solutions.
Capito joins Babst Calland law firm’s Charleston office
The law firm of Babst Calland announced that West Virginia native Moore Capito has joined the firm’s Charleston office as a shareholder and member of its corporate and commercial, emerging technologies, and energy and natural resources groups, effective Sept. 30.
For the past decade, Capito has worked for Charleston-based Greylock Energy, formerly known as Energy Corporation of America, where he most recently served as corporate counsel and director of land.
Capito spent the first part of his career in public service, including as a staff member for the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon after he served as a member of the White House advance team traveling in support of the president. His first assignment in Washington, D.C., was working for the House Majority Leader in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following his assignment at the Pentagon, Capito attended law school and received his Juris Doctorate from Washington and Lee University in 2011. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Duke University.
Capito, son of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and grandson of the late former West Virginia Gov. Arch Moore, was elected in 2016 to the West Virginia House of Delegates for the 35th District. In this capacity, Capito also served on the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Natural Gas Development and has served as chairman of the Committee on Enrolled Bills, vice chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary, and as a member of the Banking and Insurance Committee, Political Subdivisions Committee, and Technology and Infrastructure Committee.
He is an active member of the Charleston community, including participating with organizations such as the Rotary Club of Charleston. He and his wife, Katie, reside in Charleston with their two children, Eliza and Arch.