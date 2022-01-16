New members join Huntington regional chamber’s board
The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce announced new additions to its board of directors.
New members include Lisa Chamberlin-Stump from Cabell Huntington Hospital; Erica Pauken of West Virginia American Water; Brad D. Smith, president of Marshall University; Angie Swearingen of St. Mary’s Medical Center; and Dr. Kevin Yingling of Mountain Health Network.
Smith, Swearingen and Yingling will join the Chamber’s Executive Committee.
Alder new division director of the WV Business & Licensing Division
Following the retirement of long-time Division Director Penney Barker, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has appointed Chris Alder as the new director of the West Virginia Business & Licensing Division.
Alder received his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Marshall University and a law degree from Washington University in St. Louis. He joined the Secretary of State’s office two years ago after spending more than 20 years in a corporate law practice focused on intellectual property and licensing.
Alder will manage the professional staff at the One Stop Business Center in Charleston and secretary of state’s regional offices in Clarksburg and Martinsburg.
Magruder, Brown join Ashland Community Technical College staff
Ashland Community and Technical College hired two new staff members during the fall 2021 semester.
Megan Magruder was hired as department assistant for the Arts and Sciences division on Sept. 1. Magruder resides in Grayson and worked in ACTC’s financial aid office for two and a half years while she earned her associate in applied science-medical information technology degree at ACTC. She graduated from the program in spring 2020. She now takes courses at Murray State University toward a bachelor’s degree in public and community health.
Andrew Brown, from Wurtland, was hired as media specialist in marketing and public relations on Nov. 16. Brown had worked part-time as videographer for the college and in other videography positions with other agencies. He will teach filmmaking classes at ACTC in the fall.
