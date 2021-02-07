Goldy Auto pegs Evans as top salesman in January
Ryan Evans was named Goldy Auto’s Salesperson of the Month for January 2021, the third month in a row to achieve the award.
Evans has been a part of the team at Goldy for three months. He, along with his wife Kayla and his 4four children — Kinsley, Nehemiah, Adelyn and Saylor — reside in Proctorville, Ohio.
Evans is a 2009 graduate of Fairland High School and attended Marshall University.
Irby appointed acting tax commissioner for W.Va.
Gov. Jim Justice announced last week that he has appointed Matt Irby as acting West Virginia tax commissioner.
In Augusta 2020, Irby was appointed as deputy tax commissioner. For the past six years, Irby has served as the director of the Tax Account Administration Division.
He previously served as the Legal Division’s Technical Unit supervisor. He has also worked for the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy and for Legal Aid of West Virginia.
Irby has also served as an administrative law judge at the West Virginia Office of Tax Appeals and as an attorney for the State Tax Department. He has nearly two decades of public service experience.
Irby earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marshall University and a law degree from Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University.
His appointment follows the retirement of previous tax commissioner, Dale Steager.