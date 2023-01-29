RCBI hires Mullins to oversee makerspace, STEM outreach
Kara Mullins of Huntington has joined the Robert C. Byrd Institute at Marshall University as makerspace / STEM coordinator.
She replaces Deacon Stone, who has transitioned to a new role as RCBI’s EDA University Center director.
In her new position, Mullins will oversee the Maker Vault, RCBI’s community makerspace — the largest in West Virginia — and coordinate STEM education and outreach efforts, which serve nearly 7,000 young people each year through robotics workshops and competitions, computer coding and maker camps, and 3D printing activities, among other STEM-related offerings.
Mullins most recently served for seven years as a teacher at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington, where she taught a variety of science classes, from anatomy, biology and chemistry to forensics, physiology and robotics, among others. She also coached the schools VEX Robotics team, which advanced to the World Championship two years in a row.
Originally from Proctorville, Ohio, Mullins graduated from Crestview High School in Crestview, Florida, and earned her bachelor’s degree from Marshall University, majoring in biological science with a minor in chemistry.
To learn more about RCBI’s STEM outreach programs or makerspace opportunities, contact Mullins at mullins227@rcbi.org or 304-781-1624.
Simmons named January Fellow of the Month
Joseph Simmons, M.D., has been named January Resident of the Month at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Simmons is finishing his third and final year of the internal medicine residency program at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, where he obtained his M.D. The Shinnston, West Virginia, native was nominated by members of the internal medicine faculty.
As part of his Resident of the Month recognition, Simmons received a plaque and designated parking spot.
After completing his training in June 2023, Simmons and his wife, Kelly, will move to Morgantown, where he will enter a gastroenterology fellowship program at West Virginia University.
Spirit of St. Mary’s Award winners announced
St. Mary’s Medical Center has announced the winners of its Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for December 2022.
The winners are Joni Mullins, an analyst in information systems, for service and Nancy Lester, an RN in Orthopedics, for patient care.
The Spirit of St. Mary’s Award recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional service and care to patients and their families, fellow coworkers and the community by living the values that illustrate the spirit of St. Mary’s Medical Center.
ACTC hires new staff
Ashland Community and Technical College announces the hiring of two custodial staff and one faculty member during the fall 2022 term.
Crastin Chapman, from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, is a custodian at ACTC. She previously worked at Cannonsburg Elementary as a custodian before joining ACTC.
Lora Perry, from Marengo, Ohio, is a custodian at ACTC. She retired from Grange Insurance after 28 years with the company.
Suzanne Stephens, from Flatwoods, Kentucky, is the radiography program coordinator. She comes to ACTC after 16 years at King’s Daughters as a radiography technologist.
Also during the fall term, ACTC announced the promotion of John Pancake to the director of maintenance and operations, effective Oct. 1. Pancake has been with ACTC since 2011 and is an alumnus of ACTC’s Computerized Manufacturing and Machining program.
Ellis named president, CEO of Advantage Valley
Advantage Valley Inc. recently appointed Terrell Ellis as president and CEO of the organization, a new full-time position.
Since 2016, Ellis has served as Advantage Valley’s part-time executive director, successfully leveraging federal funding in support of regional business attraction and retention, foreign direct investment, entrepreneurship, outdoor recreation and site development efforts. She has overseen the organization through a period of substantial growth in regionalized economic development efforts.
For over 29 years Ellis has been the principal of Terrell Ellis & Associates, a consulting practice that provided support to the public and private sectors on issues related to community and economic revitalization. She has worked nationally on community and economic development initiatives with an emphasis on small to medium sized rural communities.
Prior to running her own consulting firm, Ellis served as director of local development initiatives for the West Virginia Development Office for five years and managed Main Street West Virginia, West Virginia Gov. Gaston Caperton’s Partnership for Progress initiative, and the Certified Development Community, Local Economic Development grant programs.
Advantage Valley is a non-profit economic development and marketing organization that works with the State of West Virginia, local governments, county economic development authorities, sector and business leaders, chambers of commerce, academic and training institutions, and nonprofit partners to market a nine-county region and help strengthen the region’s economy.
Houston joins Calwell Luce diTrapano litigation team
Charleston law firm Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC has announced attorney Timothy D. Houston has joined its litigation practice.
Houston has practiced law in West Virginia since 2008. He is also an active member of the Pennsylvania Bar. Houston’s practice will focus primarily on complex medical malpractice claims.
Before joining Calwell Luce diTrapano, Houston represented plaintiffs in cases involving, among other things, catastrophic personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death claims; toxic exposure, product defects, and premises liability cases; and convoluted contract disputes. He is experienced in all aspects of litigation in highly intricate matters of science and medicine and has considerable trial and appellate experience.
Houston earned his juris doctor in 2008 from Duquesne University Thomas R. Kline School of Law, graduating summa cum laude, and his bachelor of arts degree in history in 2004 from the College of the Holy Cross.
In 2011, Houston was accepted into the Trial College at Stanford Law School, where he studied trial advocacy.