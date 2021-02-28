Community Hospice in Ashland appoints new CEO
Community Hospice in Ashland has announced the appointment of Rod Hieneman as the organization’s new chief executive officer (CEO).
He began his work with Community Hospice on Nov. 30, 2020, and assumed full responsibility on Feb. 1. Hieneman replaces long-time Executive Director Susan Hunt, who recently retired.
He will be responsible for all aspects of the Community Hospice operations, which include strategic planning and growth oversight, budgeting and cost management, quality management and patient satisfaction, facilities oversight, personnel and benefits, and capital budgeting and new program implementation.
Hieneman has a long career in health care having most recently serving as the chief operating officer at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. During his 25 years at OLBH, he led many clinical and support service programs overseeing more than 400 employees.
He is a graduate of Greenup County High School. He received his bachelor of health science, health administration degree from the University of Kentucky, with a masters of hospital and health administration degree from Xavier University.
Hieneman has been involved with numerous professional organizations including the American College of Healthcare Executives, Kentucky Hospital Association, and the Bon Secours Ministry Leadership Formation Program. He is currently a board member of Member’s Choice Credit Union and has been a member of various civic organizations over the years.
Hieneman, the son of Rebecca “Bonnie” Hieneman and the late Don Hieneman, is a Greenup County native. He and his wife, Linette, have two daughters, Sara and Sydney. They are members of First Baptist Church in Russell, Kentucky.