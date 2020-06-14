Marshall Health names Thomas patient medical home manager
Marshall Health has named Sarah Thomas, a registered nurse, as its new patient medical home manager.
In that role, she will work with physicians, staff and other health care providers to ensure the quality and efficiency of care for patients with chronic conditions.
Thomas received her nursing education and certifications from Collins Career and Technical Center. She worked for 15 years as a licensed practical nurse at Marshall Health’s department of pediatrics where her duties included quality care coordination.
Thomas has also worked at Hoops Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and most recently served as a registered nurse analyst in information technology for Marshall Health.
Ravi N. Kapadia joins Marshall, Mountain Health
surgery team
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network welcome Dr. Ravi N. Kapadia to its team of surgeons.
Kapadia has been named an assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. His clinical interests include minimally invasive foregut surgery, abdominal wall reconstruction and all general surgery procedures for adults. He has hospital privileges at both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Kapadia earned his medical degree from American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Cupecoy, St. Maarten. He completed a general surgery internship at St. John Providence Hospital in Southfield, Michigan, and general surgery residency at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.
For more information, call 304-691-1200.
Kayfan elevated at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital
OVP HEALTH announced that Gloria D. Kayfan has been elevated to the position of E.R. medical director at Ohio Health O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, Ohio.
Dr. Kayfan was named Interim E.R. medical director in January of this year.
A graduate of the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Kayfan completed her residency at Henry Ford Health System, in Detroit, Michigan, in June 2000, where she was chief resident in emergency medicine.
Kayfan has worked in many hospital emergency departments throughout West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Georgia and Michigan and has held numerous ER medical directorships, including positions at Holzer Health System in Gallipolis, Jackson and Pomeroy, Ohio; Ashland Emergency Medicine Association at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland; Palmyra Medical Center, in Albany, Georgia; and Upson Regional Medical Center, in Thomaston, Georgia.
For more information, visit ovphealth.com.
Lawentmann now at St. Mary’s Family Care-Ironton
Dr. Maggie Lawentmann is now at her new location at St. Mary’s Family Care-Ironton at 1408 Campbell Drive.
Previously a family practice physician with Our Lady of Bellefonte Primary Care in Ironton and South Shore, Lawentmann is available for appointments with patients ages 2 and older.
Lawentmann received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg and her bachelor’s degree in biology from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky.
She completed her residency in family medicine at St. Vincent’s Family Medicine in Jacksonville, Fla. Dr. Lawentmann is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Practice.
For more information, call 740-533-9750.
Gastroenterologist joins Marshall Health
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital welcomed Dr. Wesam M. Frandah to their team of gastroenterologists, whose focus is on the digestive system and its disorders.
Frandah brings to Marshall Health intensive research outcomes related to current gastroenterological deficiencies and diseases as well as extensive training in diverse endoscopic procedures. He has been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
He sees adult patients and specializes in gastroenterology, pancreatic biliary disorders, complete interventional endoscopy and advanced therapeutic procedures including ERCP, endoscopic ultrasound and tissue resection.
Frandah earned his medical degree at Al-Fateh University School of Medicine in Tripoli, Libya, and completed his internal medicine residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, Texas. He also finished a gastroenterology and hepatology fellowship at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, and an advanced endoscopy fellowship at the Center for Interventional Endoscopy in Orlando, Florida. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with a subspecialty certification in gastroenterology.
For more information, call 304-691-1000.
Hayes joins St. Mary’s Hospitalist Program
Dr. Rob Hayes has joined St. Mary’s Hospitalist Program as the co-medical director with Dr. Randy Kinnard.
A hospitalist is a dedicated inpatient physician who works exclusively in the hospital.
Previously a hospitalist and medical director with Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital at Russell, Kentucky, Hayes received his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Marshall University and his medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
He completed his residency in internal medicine at Marshall. Dr. Hayes is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
To learn more about St. Mary’s Hospitalist Program, visit www.st-marys.org.
Jon Hoover recognized by Nation
al Trial Lawyers
Jon Hoover of Hoover Law PLCC in Barboursville has been selected by the National Trial Lawyers for inclusion into its “Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trail Lawyers in West Virginia.”
Membership is by invitation only and is limited to the top 100 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in either civil or criminal defense law.
For more information, visit http://thenationaltriallawyers.org/.