Cabell Huntington Hospital vice president of patient services named
Maria Summers, RN, MSN, has been promoted to the position of vice president of patient services at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Summers will work with nursing leadership, executive leadership and all levels of the organization to ensure the highest quality of patient care and safety.
Summers has been employed at Cabell Huntington since 1987, beginning her career as a casual RN in the float pool. She transferred to the Emergency Department in 1988, where she worked as a charge nurse until receiving a promotion to nurse manager in 2004. In 2015, she accepted the position as a director of nursing, and most recently served as director of nursing for pre-hospital, emergency and critical care services.
Summers received her associate’s degree in nursing from Rio Grande University, Holzer School of Nursing. She received her bachelor of science and her master of science in nursing from the University of Phoenix.
Summers’ husband, Scott, recently retired from Cabell Huntington after 40 years of service.
Marshall Health adds kidney, diabetes care specialists
Marshall Health, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital are expanding their pediatric provider teams with the addition this month of nephrologist Rose Ayoob, M.D., and endocrinologist Amanda Dye, M.D.
Ayoob is a board-certified, fellowship-trained pediatric nephrologist. She previously served at West Virginia University Physicians in Charleston. Ayoob obtained her bachelor’s degree from Marshall University and her medical degree from West Virginia University. She completed a pediatric residency at Charleston Area Medical Center and a pediatric nephrology fellowship at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Ayoob specializes in high blood pressure, acute and chronic kidney disease and kidney stones.
Dye is a board-certified, fellowship trained pediatric endocrinologist. She also previously served at West Virginia University Physicians in Charleston. Dye obtained her medical degree from West Virginia University and completed her residency and fellowship at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. She specializes in diabetes, thyroid disease and disorders of puberty and growth.
Ayoob and Dye will see patients at Marshall Health-Teays Valley and on the pediatric floor and in the neonatal and pediatric intensive care units at Hoops Family Chidren’s Hospital. Ayoob will also see outpatients at the Marshall Pediatrics office at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston.
For appointments or referrals, call Marshall Pediatrics at 304-691-8901.
Dellinger completes assessment training
Jacob Dellinger, data collector for the Cabell County Assessor’s Office, has completed assessment training from the West Virginia State Tax Department.
Having passed the required exam, Dellinger is now certified by the state to assess real property and has been promoted to an appraiser.
The Cabell County Assessor’s Office is responsible for the assessment and valuation of more than 56,000 properties.
West Virginia State Bar announces new officers, members
The West Virginia State Bar announced new officers and members of its board of governors for 2021-2022.
New officers are Thomas E. Scarr, president, Huntington; Benjamin M. Mishoe, president-elect, Madison; and Christopher B. Frost, vice president, Oak Hill.
Newly elected members of the board from districts 9 through 12 and African American representative are Joshua T. Thompson, Pineville; Sarah W. Harmon, Princeton; R. Grady Ford, Lewisburg; G. Isaac Sponaugle III, Franklin; and Kimberley D. Crockett, Martinsburg.
Newly elected officers of the State Bar’s Young Lawyer Section Board are Angela N. Brunicardi-Doss, chairperson, Parkersburg; Ashton L. Bias, vice chairperson, Charleston; and Lindsey D. C. McIntosh, secretary, Charleston.
New members of the Young Lawyer Section Board from districts 9 through 12 and African American representative are Morgan D. Spolarich, Shady Spring; David A. Pfeifer, Princeton; Nicole D. Graybeal, Lewisburg; District 12, vacant; and Lindsey D. C. McIntosh, Charleston.
West Virginia Republican Party hires Findlay
The West Virginia Republican Party hired John Findlay as its new executive director.
Most recently Findlay served as campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot’s, R-Ohio, successful re-election campaign in 2020.
Findlay’s prior experience includes service as the executive director of the Republican Party of Virginia and campaign manager of Adam Laxalt’s Nevada attorney general election in 2014.