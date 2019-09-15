Noblin named CEO of Pleasant Valley Hospital
F. Jeff Noblin has accepted the position of chief executive officer (CEO) of Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH). Beginning Sept. 9, Noblin replaced interim CEO Connie Davis, executive director of Ancillary Services at PVH.
Noblin arrives from Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, where he served as the CEO of Southern Tennessee Regional Health System (STRHS)-Lawrenceburg. He was responsible for the operational direction and day-to-day management of a 99-bed licensed acute care hospital serving Lawrence and surrounding counties in southern middle Tennessee.
In addition to his leadership role at STRHS-Lawrenceburg, Noblin has nearly 20 years of hospital leadership experience, including more than 10 years of experience as a CEO. He served as the CEO at Cherokee Medical Center in Centre, Alabama; the assistant CEO at Cherokee Medical Center; an administrator at South Mississippi Surgery Center in Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and as a project manager at Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany, Georgia.
Noblin earned his master's degree in health administration from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina, and his bachelor's degree in business and communications from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. Noblin is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a Certified Administrator Surgery Center and a Distinguished Toastmaster.
Noblin said he and his wife, Dean, and their two girls, Victoria and Daphne, are excited about this opportunity and looking forward to calling Mason County home.
Hess joins Village Caregiving as executive director
Village Caregiving announced the addition of Andy Hess as executive director of the Village Caregiving — Ohio operations.
Hess has roots in the Tri-State area and has years of experience with elder care issues. He has handled legal issues over the past decade as a practicing defense attorney in both Ohio and West Virginia.
Village Caregiving serves families in Ohio under Ohio's Passport Program, VA home health programs, long-term care insurance programs, and through private pay arrangements, according to Hess.
Village Caregiving is a non-medical home health agency with a mission to provide seniors and those with disabilities the option to age in their place of choice, most often at home.
Village Caregiving was founded in 2013 in Barboursville by Jeff Stevens, Andrew Maass and Matt Walker as a locally owned and operated non-medical home health agency. Since then, Village Caregiving has grown to provide care for around 600 clients and their families, employ around 350 caregivers and nurses, and serve communities in southeastern Ohio, Kentucky and most of West Virginia.
For more information, call 740-744-5007.
Assaley named interim executive director of Perioperative Services
Dr. Joseph P. Assaley, obstetrician and gynecologist at Cabell Huntington Hospital's (CHH) Huntington Women's Health, has been appointed interim executive director of Perioperative Services at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Perioperative Services includes anesthesia, endoscopy, the CHH Surgery Center, pre-admission testing (PAT), pre-operative services, operating room, post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) and central sterile processing.
Assaley received his medical degree from Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Chicago Lying-In, University of Chicago. He has a master's degree in community health education from West Virginia University and is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and has maintained an obstetrics and gynecology practice in Huntington since 1992.
Assaley is married to Dr. Renee Domanico and they have two daughters, Emily and Amanda.
Valley Health welcomes nurse practitioner Stacy Houchin
Nurse practitioner Stacy Houchin has joined the Valley Health team to provide family medical care to patients at the health center at 540 10th St., Suite 1, in Huntington.
Previously, Houchin served as a nurse practitioner at the St. Mary's Medical Center Emergency Department. She also worked as a nurse practitioner for Med Express Urgent Care centers. Houchin has experience serving as a registered nurse (RN) and charge nurse at King's Daughters Medical Center and as a preceptor at St. Mary's Emergency Department.
Houchin completed a master's in the science of nursing degree in 2014 from Walden University, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is a certified advanced registered nurse practitioner. She earned a bachelor's in nursing degree from Marshall University in 2007.
For more information, call 304-399-3366.
Valley Health welcomes administrator Lissa Gonzalez
Valley Health announces the hiring of Lissa Gonzalez, who will serve as associate operations officer and clinician at several health center locations.
Gonzalez has 14 years of experience as a nurse, a medical provider and a leader, and will contribute her clinical and administrative skills to Valley Health. She most recently served as administrator at the West Virginia Center for Nursing in Charleston, and prior to that she worked as the deputy medical director and a provider with another local health care center.
Gonzalez earned a master's in business administration with a health care concentration in 2017 from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, and completed a Master of Science in Nursing in 2009 from the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She graduated magna cum laude in 2005 from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
St. Mary's names Spirit of St. Mary's Award winners
St. Mary's Medical Center has named the winners of its Spirit of St. Mary's Award for August.
The winner for patient care is Tracy Walters, breast center specialist in St. Mary's Breast Center. The winner in the service area is Tom Salyer, maintenance mechanic and electrician in the facility operations department.
The Spirit of St. Mary's Award recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional service and care to patients and their families, fellow co-workers and the community by living the values that illustrate the spirit of St. Mary's Medical Center.