Mountain Health Network official to speak at conference
Paul English Smith, vice president and general counsel for Mountain Health Network, will serve as a keynote speaker at the 40th Anniversary American Society for Health Care Risk Management (ASHRM) National Conference October 12-14.
The virtual conference will feature a selection of ASHRM’s highest-rated concurrent sessions and keynote speakers from across the United States. Smith will co-present the legislative and regulatory update for 2020.
A graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law, Smith has over 38 years of experience as a practicing attorney as well as over 34 years in healthcare risk management. He is a past president of the American Society for Healthcare Risk Management, a Certified Professional in Healthcare Risk Management and a Distinguished Fellow of the American Society for Healthcare Risk Management.
Compton elected to board of Southeast Tourism Society
Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, which represents Cabell and Wayne counties, has been elected to a two-year term on the board of the Southeast Tourism Society (STS).
Compton, who has been at the CVB for 11 years, will serve through 2022.
Founded in 1983, STS promotes travel and tourism throughout a 13-state region. The organization focuses on education, advocacy, recognition, and networking for travel and tourism industry professionals and their respective destinations.
Valley Health adds pediatrician Allen to roster
Valley Health announced the addition of pediatrician Dr. Krista Allen to its Coal Grove, Ohio, health center provider team.
Allen, previously employed at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital at Russell, Kentucky, is a board-certified pediatrician with experience treating and monitoring the growth and development of children from infants to young adults. Her special medical interests include providing care to children with autism.
A mother of three children, ages 10, 6 and 2, Dr. Allen attained both her medical degree in 2012 and residency training in 2016 from Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and is an American Academy of Pediatrics member. Prior to medical school, Dr. Allen graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2008 with a bachelor of science degree in biology.
Valley Health-Coal Grove is located at 205 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, and welcomes patients Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 740-532-1188.
For a complete list of Valley Health’s services and locations, visit www.valleyhealth.org. Other information, including Valley Health news, is also available by following Valley Health’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WVvalleyhealth.
Lester joins Citizens Deposit Bank
Sandra Lester has joined Citizens Deposit Bank, according to Jodi Rowe-Collins, executive vice president.
Lester is the branch manager of the bank’s Huntington office. She will be responsible for building relationships and growing retail loans and deposits in the Huntington market.
Lester joined Citizens Deposit Bank from First State Bank (now part of MVB Bak), where she was vice president of business development–retail. Lester began her banking career in 1987 at First Huntington National Bank (now part of Chase). She has extensive retail business development and branch management experience with a number of area financial institutions.
She holds an associate degree in information processing from Marshall University Community & Technical College. She also received a diploma from the West Virginia School of Banking.
The Huntington branch is located at 2600 5th Ave., across from the Kroger store.
For more information, call 304-399-1330 or e-mail at Sandra.Lester@cdbt.com.
Callicoat joins Desco Federal Credit Union
Desco Federal Credit Union added Audra Callicoat, a mortgage loan officer, at its Huntington branch.
Callicoat has over 25 years of experience in the financial industry. Her training at different levels at Matewan Bank, Chase and Huntington Bank has prepared her to help guide members through every step of the mortgage process and offer the best mortgage options available.
Callicoat resides in Wayne County and has a special place in her heart for rescue animals and enjoys keeping fit by boxing.
DESCO serves communities with financial services in Portsmouth, Minford, Wheelersburg, and Ironton in Ohio and in Ashland and Huntington.
WV Sen. Plymale appointed to FCC committee
West Virginia Senator Robert Plymale was recently appointed to the Federal Communications Commission Intergovernmental Advisory Committee (IAC) on telecommunications.
The appointments were announced by the federal government on Aug. 13, 2020.
The IAC is composed of 30 elected and appointed officials of municipal, county, state, and tribal governments and provides guidance, expertise, and recommendations to the FCC on a range of telecommunication, including increasing deployment and adoption of broadband services, strengthening public safety communications infrastructure and emergency response capabilities, and other issues important to local, state and tribal governments.
Plymale is the only West Virginian appointed to the national body and is one of five state legislative representatives on the panel. He is the associate vice president for economic development for Marshall University Research Corporation (MURC), the chief operating officer of the Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) and the chief operating officer of the Appalachian Transportation Institute. He is also a member of the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council.