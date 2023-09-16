MU professor to receive honorary doctorate
Graduate humanities professor Luke Eric Lassiter will receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Malmo in Sweden this fall.
Lassiter will receive the recognition for collaborative work with his wife, Elizabeth Campbell, formerly an associate professor of education at Marshall and now an associate professor at the Reich College of Education at Appalachian State University.
The recognition highlights their contributions to the fields of anthropology and cultural studies, as well as their dedication to promoting cross-cultural understanding and social change. The award recognizes their joint work in participatory research, where researchers, students, and community members collaborate in the research process, from inception to publication. The official ceremony to confer the honorary doctorates will take place at the University of Malmo in October.
Lassiter explores the intersections of culture, identity and heritage. His research and commitment to inclusivity have earned him praise from academic colleagues as well as members of the broader communities he studies. As a team, Lassiter and Campbell have combined their expertise to advance interdisciplinary approaches to cultural understanding and social justice.
Miles named executive director of WVPA
Betsy Miles will be the next executive director of the West Virginia Press Association, which was established shortly after the Civil War and serves as the industry representative for the state’s 69 newspapers.
Miles has been assistant executive director and advertising director at the WVPA since 2018, after serving as the WVPA’s accountant since 2012. She will replace current Executive Director Don Smith, who is leaving the association at the end of September for a position at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg.
The WVPA board of directors and foundation trustees met with Miles in August to formalize the transition plan. The board had created the assistant executive director position in 2018 to assist Miles with preparation for the leadership role. In addition to the assistant executive director role, Miles has headed the WVPA’s advertising agency (WV Press Services), served as the representative for the national Newspaper Managers Association (NAM), and assisted with the WVPA lobbying, news sharing, video product and membership events.
Prior to joining the WV Press team, Miles was an accountant with Smith, Cochran & Hicks PLLC of Charleston. She served as outreach coordinator for the Mountaineer Energy Forum of the American Petroleum Institute and served as a consultant for the West Virginia Department of Commerce on its EXCEL effort.
Miles has an MSA in accountancy, an MBA in business administration, and a BS in biology. She is a certified workers compensation professional, accredited fraud investigator, and QuickBooks Pro Advisor.
In addition to her national role with NAM at the state level, Miles is also treasurer and a member of the board of directors for the West Virginia Society of Association Executives and a member of Leadership West Virginia Class of 2019.
Miles lives in St. Albans with her husband, Wayne Miles, a captain with the City of South Charleston’s Fire Department, and son, Aidan, who is a student at Marshall University.
CSX names Mike Cory as COO
CSX Corp. announced last week the appointment of Mike Cory, a railroad executive with more than 40 years of operations experience, as the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Formerly executive vice president and chief operating officer for the Canadian National Railway, Cory has provided transportation consulting services since retiring from the CN in 2019.
Cory began his railroad career in 1981 as a laborer in the CN locomotive shops in Winnipeg, Canada. Over the years, he rose through the ranks as a superintendent, general superintendent, director of service design, network operations superintendent and general manager of operations for the Michigan sub-region. He also broadened his business perspective by holding customer service and marketing positions.
In 2006, he began his ascent through a series of senior leadership roles, including vice president of network operations, senior vice president of the Eastern region and senior vice president for the Western region. He was named executive vice president and chief operating officer in 2016.
CSX also announced that Kevin Boone, previously executive vice president of sales and marketing, was appointed executive vice president and chief commercial officer. Boone previously led the company’s finance organization before transitioning to sales and marketing in 2021. He joined CSX in 2017 following a 17-year career in the investment industry.
Tiano O’Dell earns Lawyer of the Year
Tiano O’Dell PLLC announced attorney Tony O’Dell has been selected as one of the 2024 Lawyer of the Year recipients in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
O’Dell received the honor in three fields: personal injury litigation, product liability litigation, and medical malpractice law.
Only one lawyer is selected by Best Lawyers in each practice area and metropolitan region to receive the Lawyer of the Year award.
O’Dell was also named Best Lawyer in America in medical malpractice and personal injury in 2020 and 2021.
For more than 30 years, O’Dell has handled multi-million-dollar cases involving medical malpractice, wrongful death, car accidents, nursing home neglect and abuse, insurance bad faith and truck accidents. Most recently, O’Dell successfully represented five families who filed lawsuits against the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Clarksburg.
O’Dell earned a bachelor of science in business from Marshall University and obtained his law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law in 1991. O’Dell is a member of the American Association for Justice and the West Virginia Association for Justice, where he holds a seat on the Board of Governors. He is also a member of the West Virginia State Bar and the American Bar Association.