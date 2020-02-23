Unlimited Future Inc. appoints new executive director
The board of directors of Unlimited Future Inc. (UFI) announced last week the appointment of Ursulette Huntley as the organization’s new executive director.
UFI is a nonprofit microenterprise development center based in the Fairfield neighborhood of Huntington with an emphasis on supporting minority-owned businesses.
Huntley, the first African-American to lead UFI, has been employed with the organization since 2007 and previously served as operations director, incubator manager and deputy director. She will replace Gail Patton, who retired after serving from 2010-19.
During her time at UFI, Huntley developed an empowerment curriculum for women, which is used by local businesses, government agencies and recovery programs. She developed supplemental curriculum for the planning for-profit course to allow clients to receive two hours of course credit at Mountwest Community and Technical College.
In her role as deputy director, she assisted with management of grants through the Small Business Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Appalachian Regional Commission, City of Huntington (Community Development Block Grants), Rockefeller Foundation, Chan Zuckerberg Foundation, Benedum Foundation, BB&T Foundation and Foundation for the Tri-State Community.
Huntley formed many partnerships with other nonprofit organizations and government agencies. Over the course of 13 years, she advocated and coached hundreds of prospective and established business owners.
Jones recognized by American Academy of Neurology
Amanda Jones, education coordinator in the department of neuroscience at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, was recently awarded the 2020 Clerkship Coordinator Recognition Award by the American Academy of Neurology (AAN).
This national award is intended to acknowledge the essential function of neurology clerkship coordinators in medical student education. The award recognizes the most impactful neurology clerkship coordinator from U.S. medical schools whose creativity and innovation is crucial to ensuring the future of neurology.
Jones graduated with bachelor’s degree in learning behavioral disorders and elementary education from Morehead State University in 2009. She is certified by the National Board for Certification in Training Administrators of Graduate Medical Education (TAGME).
She began working at Marshall Health in 2012, during which time she has served as a fellowship and residency coordinator. She resides in Ashland with her husband, Jeremy.
Jones will be formally recognized at the AAN’s annual meeting in April in Toronto, Canada.
St. Mary’s names Spirit of St. Mary’s Award winners
St. Mary’s Medical Center has recognized the winners of its Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for February.
The winner for patient care is Ruth Ellis, patient care specialist in the medical-surgical/urology unit. The winner in the service area is Erick Brashears, active directory analyst II in the information systems department.
The Spirit of St. Mary’s Award recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional service and care to patients and their families, fellow co-workers and the community by living the values that illustrate the spirit of St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Gardner re-elected to Infragard WV board of directors
Bill Gardner, assistant professor in the digital forensics and information assurance program at Marshall University and the new cyber forensics and security graduate program, has been re-elected to the InfraGard West Virginia board of directors for a new two-year term.
The board operates the InfraGard West Virginia Members Alliance (IWVMA) and collaborates with the FBI’s InfraGard program coordinators.
The InfraGard West Virginia Members Alliance consists of individual members from academic institutions and state and local law enforcement agencies, as well as professionals who manage critical infrastructure in West Virginia. Members represent the following sectors: chemical, information technology, water supply systems, energy, emergency services, health care and public health, transportation, finance and telecommunications. The members are dedicated to sharing information and intelligence to prevent hostile acts against the United States.
Gardner was originally elected to the board in 2017. His new term began in January.
Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC adds new attorney
Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC has added Bradley D. Dunkle to its roster of attorneys.
Dunkle was attracted to the firm because of its reputation in representing clients who have been catastrophically injured by corporations. In addition to medical malpractice, personal injury and general civil litigation, Dunkle’s practice will include criminal defense. He is licensed to practice in West Virginia and Ohio.
Prior to joining Calwell Luce diTrapano, Dunkle was a judicial law clerk for Judge Joseph Reeder, an associate with Farrell, White & Legg of Huntington, and a contract specialist with the U.S. Air Force.
He earned his law degree from the University of Cincinnati, where he graduated cum laude, and received his bachelor’s degree from Marshall University, where he also studied abroad at the University of Helsinki.
Dunkle also serves as a judge advocate with the U.S. Army as a member of the 9th Legal Operation Detachment in Ohio. His awards include National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Accommodation Medal and Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Medal.
To learn more about Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC, visit www.cldlaw.com.
Funeral director Carpenter receives CFSP designation
Timothy D. Carpenter, funeral director and owner of Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary in Huntington, has qualified for recertification of the designation of certified funeral services practitioner (CFSP) by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice.
CFSP is a funeral service’s national individual recognition.
This achievement was notable because Carpenter voluntarily elected to participate in educational and service opportunities that surpass what the funeral service licensing board in West Virginia requires.
Carpenter says he has committed to a program of lifelong learning to better serve families in his community.
To initially receive this award, Carpenter had to complete an 180-hour program of continuing education activities and events. In addition, he is required to accumulate 20 hours per year to recertify.