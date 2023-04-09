Cooper, Frymyer join RCBI outreach team
The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University has expanded its business outreach team with the addition of two workforce development specialists.
Heather Cooper of Cabin Creek and Todd Frymyer of Charleston will connect manufacturers across the United States — with a special focus on West Virginia and the surrounding region — to the array of services and advanced technology available at RCBI. They will educate employers about manufacturing apprenticeship opportunities and assist companies in implementing registered apprenticeship programs through RCBI’s Apprenticeship Works, the National Advanced Manufacturing Apprenticeship Partnership. The partnership currently works with manufacturers in West Virginia and 20 other states.
Both Cooper and Frymyer are based at RCBI South Charleston.
Cooper, a native of Montgomery, West Virginia, is a graduate of Valley High School. She earned two associate degrees in business from BridgeValley Community & Technical College and a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University. She worked at BridgeValley for seven years, helping operate the college’s Advanced Technology Center in South Charleston and implement the Utility Line Service Training Program there.
Frymyer, a native of Morgantown, graduated from Morgantown High School and West Virginia University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. He comes to RCBI from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, where he most recently served as media sales manager. Frymyer previously worked as an account manager at the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Cabell Huntington Hospital selects employees of the month
Cabell Huntington Hospital has selected the winners of its “Employee of the Month” award for February 2023.
The winner in the non-clinical employee category is Cody Tabor, a housekeeper for the pediatric intensive care and burn intensive care units. The winner in the clinical category is Alexandra French, a registered nurse in Labor and Delivery.
The Employee of the Month award recognizes employees who go above and beyond to provide excellent service and care to patients and their families, fellow coworkers and the community they serve. The employees exemplify the hospital’s mission, vision and values. Each award recipient is presented with a certificate of achievement and receives a $100 cash award and a designated parking space for the month.
McGinnis promoted at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley announced that Ben McGinnis, a financial advisor, branch manager and portfolio manager in the firm’s wealth management office in Huntington, has been promoted to senior vice president.
McGinnis, who has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2012, is a native of Huntington. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Marshall University. McGinnis lives in Huntington with his family.
Romans named manager of rehabilitation at CHH
HUNTINGTON — Lenny Romans has been named the manager of rehabilitation for Cabell Huntington Hospital. Before this role, Romans served as operations supervisor for the hospital’s Rehabilitation Services Department.
“Lenny began his career at Cabell in 1996 as a rehab aide and has since worked various roles in the department,” said Tim Martin, chief operating officer at Cabell Huntington. “During his time as operations supervisor, he has helped to develop policies and procedures to enhance efficiencies in the department. He brings with him 27 years of experience in rehabilitation, and he will use that expertise to continue to grow our rehabilitation department.”
Romans earned his associate’s degree in applied science and his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Recently, he completed the Mountain Health Network Leadership Institute and Leadership Academy training programs.