Dr. Jerrod Justice honored at Marshall School of Medicine
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has named Jerrod D. Justice, M.D., its Resident of the Month for April.
Justice is completing his fourth and final year as an obstetrics and gynecology resident.
Nominated by Joseph Derosa, D.O., an OB/GYN at Valley Health, Justice was praised for his willingness to go above and beyond.
As a chief resident in OB/GYN, Justice performs administrative and clinical duties. He also serves on committees for the Office of Graduate Medical Education and those advising the transition of electronic health records.
Justice, a Parkersburg, West Virginia, native, earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from Marshall University. After graduation in June, Justice will join Stuart May, M.D., a 2018 graduate of Marshall’s OB/GYN residency program, to enter into practice at the Women’s Health Services of Central Virginia in Lynchburg.
Justice and his wife, Kelsi, have one son, Parker, and are expecting a daughter in August.
Morgan Stanley financial advisers gain certification
Morgan Stanley recently announced that financial advisers Jeff Biederman Jr. and Andy Burns, in the firm’s Huntington office, have successfully completed the requirements for its Alternative Investments Director certification.
The Alternative Investments Director designation was developed for financial advisers and private wealth advisers who meet the minimum criteria requirements and have significantly incorporated alternative investments into their practice.
Biederman has spent his entire 22-year career at Morgan Stanley and is a second-generation financial adviser. His concentration is in retirement income strategies with a focus on comprehensive financial planning for his clients.
Since 2011, Biederman has been a perennial member of Morgan Stanley’s prestigious Masters Club, a group composed of the firm’s top financial advisers, most recently in 2019. He was also named to the Forbes 2020 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor list. He has served as chairman of Bowl for Kid’s Sake, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State, since 2003, and currently serves as chairman of the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation Board of Directors.
Biederman lives in Huntington with his wife, Amber, and their two children, Anna and Jefferey III.
Burns was born and raised in Huntington and is a graduate of Marshall University where he earned his BBA and MBA.
Burns has been a member of Morgan Stanley’s prestigious Pacesetter’s Club, most recently in 2020. He serves on the board of the Ronald McDonald House in Huntington.
When he is not serving his clients, Burns enjoys sports, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. He lives in Huntington with his wife, Taylor, who is a cardiac nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Collins Career Technical Center teacher named Ohio University Communication Fellow
Elizabeth Crawford, a social studies instructor at Collins Career Technical Center, was one of the nine teachers selected for the third annual Communication Fellows program in Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication.
Focusing on curriculum development in communication across PK-12 levels of instruction, the program provides funding and mentorship support. Participants develop and implement a communication-related classroom project over the one-year course of their fellowship.
Crawford graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in secondary education social studies from Marshall University, where she also earned a master of arts in school library media. She has been the social studies instructor at Collins Career Technical Center since July 2017 and was previously a social studies and science tutor at Dawson Bryant Middle School.
ACTC professor recognized for online instruction
David Childress, professor of computer and information technology at Ashland Community and Technical College, recently received an Exemplary Course Program (ECP) award from Blackboard Inc.
The Exemplary Course Program recognizes instructors and course designers whose courses demonstrate best practices in four major areas: course design, interaction and collaboration, assessment and learner support. Submitted courses are evaluated by a peer group of Blackboard clients using the Exemplary Course Program Rubric.
The Blackboard Exemplary Course Rubric is one of the measurements and course evaluation tools ACTC has adopted to ensure quality online instruction. Childress also participated in the inaugural KCTCS Optimizing Online Learning (KOOL) Academy, which is a 12-month facilitated program. The program is led by the Online Learning Department at KCTCS and instructional experts from various KCTCS schools, including Ashland.
WVHA president announces upcoming retirement
Joseph Letnaunchyn, president and CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA), has announced his plans to retire Dec. 31.
Letnaunchyn has served West Virginia’s hospitals and health systems for the past 14 years and has been a collaborative partner with state legislators, three governors and the members and staff of the West Virginia congressional delegation.
Letnaunchyn will conclude 45 years of service in the health care industry. Under his leadership, WVHA has advanced the Association through numerous legislative and policy initiatives; changes in Medicaid payments; patient safety and quality; and transparency in hospital data.
The WVHA Executive Committee has developed a succession planning process and will conduct a search to identify Letnaunchyn’s successor.